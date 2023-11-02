BALANCE & CHANGE: Find your support community

Sometimes life can be very difficult. In fact, we can count on that. All of us will go through tough times at some point in our lives. It is important to remember some things when you are in the middle of the heartache.

The first is that this is a temporary state. Even if it is hellacious, it will end. Things will change. Sometimes, we need to hold on to that when we cannot hold on to anything else.

The second thing I want you to remember is that you cannot do this alone. You must be part of a community. Having people holding your hand and giving hugs (even if virtual) makes a huge difference in our ability to tolerate the hard times.

Our communities can be found in many places. Our family and friends, of course, are the first place to turn to. But there are many other places as well. Your spiritual community may be a place of source and strength. Any club/organization you are a member of may surprise you with their support. Where we work or go to school can often be much more supportive than expected.

It is important to use it after you become aware of where your support may be found! Asking for support is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of strength. There is no shame in needing support. The healthiest, strongest people I know use their communities to help them through their hard times.

And, of course, if you see someone else struggling, it is your turn to be part of their community and support them. Please be sure to take care of yourself and the members of all of your communities!

