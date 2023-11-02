Governor Signs Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva’s Bill Removing Barriers to Housing Renovations and Additions in California

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D – Fullerton) announced that Governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB 1308 into law. This legislation, aimed at streamlining housing development, removes the obstacles homeowners face when seeking to remodel, renovate, or add on to their single-family residences.

“Under current regulations, homeowners can be forced to add two covered parking spaces for any remodel, update, or add-on, even if they do not own additional cars, costing upwards of $25,000 and using valuable land space. This creates an inequity for homeowners seeking to make additions that do not increase parking demand,” said Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva. “AB 1308 provides flexibility for property owners to decide their parking needs and affordability, rather than a mandatory “one-size-fits-all” approach.”

California’s Planning and Zoning Law has traditionally allowed local authorities to establish rules and regulations for land use, contributing to the disparities in housing development across the state. With nearly two-thirds of all residences being single-family homes, AB 1308 addresses this issue by simplifying the process of improving single-family homes, eliminating bureaucratic hurdles, and promoting equitable housing development throughout the state, provided that the project does not cause the residence to exceed a floor-to-area ratio restriction. This change aligns the parking regulations for home improvements with those mandated by state law for Accessory Dwelling Units, ensuring consistency and fairness in the development process.

“Parking requirements should not increase simply because a homeowner remodels their home,” said assemblymember Laura Friedman (D – Burbank). “Renovations can be stressful enough; they should not be made even more burdensome by additional imposed requirements.”

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva represents the 67th Assembly District, which includes the Orange County communities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, and La Palma, as well as the Los Angeles County communities of Artesia, Cerritos, and Hawaiian Gardens.

