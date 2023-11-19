YMCA of Orange County and Fullerton Free Church Provide Hundreds of Early Thanksgiving Meals to Community

Thanksgiving came early to the Maple Neighborhood Center on November 17, as hundreds of deserving families enjoyed a full Thanksgiving meal thanks to the YMCA of Orange County (YMCA) and Fullerton Free Church. Families were invited to enjoy a traditional, comforting Thanksgiving meal and a take-home food basket to enjoy with their families.

“What’s special about tonight is we invited the entire Maple neighborhood and provided families the chance to feel special. Year-round, the YMCA is all about giving good, whether this Thanksgiving meal or providing financial assistance so families can enjoy our programs. The YMCA is all about ensuring everyone in the community benefits from what we offer,” said Jordan Garcia, Executive Director of Fullerton Family YMCA.

Dedicated to supporting the Orange County community throughout the year, the YMCA provides programs and services across the county. The partnership between the Fullerton Family YMCA and the Fullerton Free Church on this event demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the Fullerton community. Learn more about the Y at www.ymcaoc.org.

“The YMCA invited my family, and it’s been amazing! The food was so good, and sitting with my neighbors and family to enjoy a great meal was nice. The Y has supported my family with daycare and classes for over four years. YMCA is all about helping others, and I’m grateful for that,” said Maria Ortiz, Mother of 15 Area Residents & Fullerton Family YMCA Member.

