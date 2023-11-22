Out of My Mind: The New Old Anti-Semitism

I first encountered anti-Semitism in 1950 while watching our tiny new TV. I saw bodies piled up and bulldozers pushing them into open graves. I saw barely living skeleton people in striped pajamas and asked my parents what I was seeing. I asked why these people were starved and killed. Their answer was no answer. They said that it was because they were Jews, Jews like us. I didn’t understand, and I still don’t understand. However, for a 6-year-old, that was ancient history, another time, another place. My puzzlement moved to the back of my consciousness, and I grew up secure and unafraid, knowing two things: “Never Again!” (which meant never again would Jews be murdered, stacked like cordwood and bulldozed into open graves) and “It can’t happen here.” No, not here in America, the Goldena Medina.

Today, I am neither secure nor unafraid. I don’t believe in American exceptionalism, that we’re better than others and have been vaccinated against violent intolerance and dehumanizing. African Americans enslaved and persecuted might wonder also, as might Asians and Latin Americans, Muslims, Arabs, Hindus, Sikhs, and, yes, Jews. I have taught many classes on anti-Semitism at two universities and written a book on the subject. I have personally experienced it here and in both Western and Eastern Europe. Since that first, quickly repressed TV documentary on the Holocaust, I’ve learned a lot from experience, academic classes, and researching my genealogy.

I’ve found a horrifying number of relatives, previously unknown to me, who died from 1943 to 1945–clearly in the death camps. Also, my wife was born in Germany in a displaced persons camp to Holocaust survivors. This has vivified reality and moved virulent anti-Semitism from history and print to something visceral, deep, and personal. The reality, persistence, and depth of anti-Semitism have destroyed my system of denial of my academic and even journalistic objectivity.

My reliance on comforting slogans feels today like a Potemkin Village, a movie set facade offering only the illusion of being substantial and protective. Though always present, anti-Semitism seemingly lay dormant during most of the 1950s. A shocked post-Holocaust world no longer shouted its hatred of Jews but had the sense to whisper it. This is no longer true.

Even before the unspeakable horror and brutality of Hamas’ butchery, anti-Semitism’s public expression grew—hell, it metastasized. First in code and sounded by dog whistles at too high a frequency to be clearly heard through the insulation of exceptionalism and denial, it quickly became uncoded as white supremacists marched—proudly, unafraid, and unhooded while chanting “Jews will not replace us.” Anti-Semitic attacks, verbal and physical, have risen quickly in the last six years. White supremacists paraded through Jewish neighborhoods. Pamphlets and posters were affixed in public places, and Jewish institutions, as well as Jewish-owned businesses and homes, were graffitied. Jewish students were harassed and intimidated on college campuses. Hate speech prohibitions, appropriately enforced rigorously to protect African Americans, Hispanics, and Asians, were ignored when it came to Jews.

Now, post the atrocities and hostage-taking, anti-Semitism has grown exponentially—both here and abroad. For months, I’ve been saying that whatever the differences of opinion or experience are between Israel and the Diaspora Community, we will share a common fate. We, in the Diaspora, feel the pain of Hamas’ atrocities, and the anti-Israel sentiments of the world affect and infect our lives and security. The part the media plays must be considered. They covered Israeli pain for three days before turning their cameras on the pain in Gaza and all but erased Israeli suffering.

The media are drawn to tragedy porn. Their coverage incites strong emotions without giving insight or context. There are consequences. They are part of why Jews, who make up 2.4% of our population, constitute 60% of reported hate crimes. Anti-Semitic incidents are expanding rapidly here and abroad. From riots in the “Arab Street” to demonstrations all over the world, from China to the USA, from Dagestan to Beverly Hills. Perhaps most troubling of all is the craven cowardice of the leaders of our generally liberal elite universities. Afflicted with absolute moral relativism, they treat the verbal and physical harassment of Jews as if it were a First Amendment issue of free speech and politics and not expressions of hatred. They ignore the pro-terrorist students’ demands for Jews to denounce Israel as the price for joining a school organization or just living in peace and security. They ignore the clear implication that every Jew is an agent of Israel, not fully an American, and somehow vicariously responsible for all Gazan and Palestinian suffering.

This is the same vicarious guilt that blames every Jew for killing Christ. The once appealing, if thin, veneer of civilization is peeling back, revealing the dark and ugly realities of millennia-long hatred of Jews. My system of denial is rapidly crumbling. Anti-Semitism from the right is frightening. However, the pain of betrayal from liberals and progressives means more and hurts more. If education and intellect are not protective, if they do not inoculate the body politic from mob madness and self-righteous hatred, then “Never Again” is only a slogan and “It can’t happen here” a mere noise and an impotent defense against the coming reality.

