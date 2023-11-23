City of Fullerton Gears Up for Annual Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremony to Kick Off Holiday Season

The City of Fullerton is delighted to announce the Annual Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremony. This cherished holiday tradition will illuminate the heart of downtown with festive cheer on December 2nd at 4:30 pm. The event will occur at the Downtown Plaza, coinciding with the Fullerton Museum Center’s Annual Winter Market, which will run from 2 to 6 pm.

The Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremony promises to be a magical evening for the entire community, featuring dazzling lights, live music, and a joyful atmosphere that captures the season’s spirit. Attendees can explore the Winter Market’s festive stalls, offering an array of local crafts, delectable treats, and unique holiday gifts for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

Event Details:

Date: December 2nd

Time: Winter Market from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Tree Lighting Ceremony at 4:30 pm

Location: Downtown Plaza, Fullerton

The City of Fullerton encourages residents and visitors of all ages to unite and kick off the holiday season with this beloved tradition. Bring friends and family for an evening of holiday joy and community spirit. For more information about the Annual Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremony, please visit www.cityoffullerton.com.

About the City of Fullerton:

Nestled in the heart of Orange County, California, Fullerton is a dynamic city blending small-town charm with urban sophistication. Fullerton offers residents and visitors a unique experience with a rich history, a vibrant arts scene, and a strong sense of community due to its local newspaper, the Fullerton Observer. Our city is known for its beautiful parks, excellent schools, and a bustling downtown district that serves as a central gathering place. As we prepare for the Annual Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremony, we invite everyone to share in the warmth and hospitality that define Fullerton and join us in celebrating the magic of the holiday season.

