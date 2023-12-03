Art Talk with Over the Moon

Gift Art for the Holidays

“Art is a personal gift that changes the recipient. The medium doesn’t matter. The intent does.” – Seth Godin, author/educator.

Here come the holidays! Many cultures honor this time of year with celebrations that include exchanging gifts, and gift-giving is sometimes seen as an expression of how much we value our relationships with family and friends.

For some of us, a bit of gift-giving anxiety comes as a result. The effort to select a distinctive and heartfelt present can be difficult. We live in a commercial world filled with mass-produced ‘stuff,’ so where do we look for a one-of-a-kind gift?

Here’s a suggestion to solve your dilemma. Find an original piece of art. Even for the person who has everything, artwork makes a fantastic gift. It’s personal and shows you’ve put thought into your choice.

Purchasing original art can be pleasurable and satisfying. You may be surprised at your skill as a curator. How often have you seen a piece of art and thought, “How perfect for….?” Few gifts are more memorable, and choosing art for someone special is a beautiful way to show how much they mean to you.

There are other benefits to gifting art. When you purchase original art for someone special, you offer a gift to the recipient and the artist whose work you’ve supported. Being a working artist and producing original art in a competitive world is challenging. Purchasing their art allows them to continue creating and sharing their talent for all of us to enjoy.

We are fortunate to have a strong art community in Fullerton. There are plenty of opportunities to seek out a diverse selection of art. Where do you start?

Here are a few ideas.

Artwalks

There are opportunities before the end of the year for art walks. Fullerton’s art walk is on the first Friday of each month (Dec 1) from 6-9 pm. Several venues participate; a list and map can be found at the Fullerton Museum.

Permanent Art Walk participants are:

Blanquel’s Popular Art -109 S Harbor Blvd;

Fullerton Museum -301 N Pomona Ave;

Modelmania -232 W Commonwealth Ave.

Santa Ana’s art walk will be on Saturday, Dec 2. Check online for other art walks in the Orange County area.

Museum Stores

The Fullerton Museum store has an excellent selection of art. The gift store is free and open to the public.

Other Art Museum gift shops:

Brea Civic and Cultural Center -1 Civic Center Cir, Brea, (714) 990-7731

Bowers Museum in Santa Ana -2002 N Main St, Santa Ana;

Children’s Museum -301 S. Euclid St, La Habra, (562) 905-9793

Laguna Art Museum -307 Cliff Dr, Laguna Beach, (949) 494-8971;

OCMA -3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, (714) 780-2130;

Pretend City -29 Hubble, Irvine, (949) 428-3900

Community Art Fairs

Orange County has several upcoming holiday shows and exhibits. They advertise online and locally.

Art Galleries

Traditional galleries are another source of original art.

Hanks Gallery -2501 E Chapman Ave, Ste 235, Fullerton, (310)430-2313

Online Galleries

Online purchasing of art has recently become a familiar experience to many. Online galleries provide curated art with descriptions of the art, genre, and artist accompanied by clear and detailed photographs. OverTheMoonGallery.com Have fun selecting your gifts!

When your friend or family member displays their new art piece, they’ll be reminded of you each time they see it. Art can symbolize the bond you share and a gift that lasts well beyond the life of a fruitcake!

Like this: Like Loading...