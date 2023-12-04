A Weekly Car Show Event Attracted Close to 1,000 People with Vehicles

Gasoline & Caffeine OC Car Club hosted a Toy Drive for underprivileged kids on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Mr. D’s Diner, Bakery, and Bar at 126 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia. The event attracted nearly 1,000 people, with cars totaling an estimated $50 million. Three hundred cars were entered into the car show. Categories included Classic Cars, Vintage Coups, Exotic Vehicles such as Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and more.

“I think the fascination with these vehicles comes from the unique design of the cars. Each driver puts his stamp on their cars,” said Anastasia Kosmides.

“We have been doing these shows for about two years, and the toy drive part of it has really grown. It’s great to see the community involved, and working with the City of Placentia and the Fire Department has been fun,” said Stefano Kosmides. “We make sure in all of our promotional material to ask people to respect the streets they are driving on – no burnouts, no speeding.”

To participate in the next car show and for event details, contact Stefano Kosmides at (310) 418-7833.

Like this: Like Loading...