Latino Majority District 5 Disenfranchised Again

Fullertonians across the political spectrum have lost faith in the City Council’s three-person majority. The proceedings of the December 5 City Council meeting reinforced residents’ belief that ‘The Three’ (Jung, Dunlap, Whitaker) are engaging in discriminatory practices that do not represent their constituents nor the collaborative spirit of Fullerton. By the end of the meeting, Fullerton’s Latino majority districts were disenfranchised yet again.

District 5 is one of two majority Latino districts in Fullerton–the other being District 4–that are adjacent to each other in South Fullerton. The areas covered by these districts have historically lacked representation on the City Council. These Southern areas became racially concentrated via discriminatory policies and practices–including racial covenants in housing deeds – that resulted in the inequitable distribution of public goods and racially segregated neighborhoods. Fullerton adopted district elections in 2016 after lawsuits were filed alleging that Latino and Asian American voters were being disenfranchised by the at-large voting process for electing City Council representatives.

At the December 5 council meeting, there was a public outcry concerning the appointment of Fullerton’s next Mayor. Fullerton City Council policy and procedure (No. 226 in the Policy and Procedures Manual) provides a mayoral rotation in that the Mayor Pro Tem is automatically moved up to Mayor. Then, the most senior member who has not yet served is selected as Mayor Pro Tem. However, the Three have consistently violated this policy and have overlooked District 5’s Council Member, Dr. Ahmad Zahra, the council’s longest-serving member who has not served in those positions. Zahra, elected in 2018 and now in his second term, has served on the council two years longer than the next most eligible member but was skipped over as Mayor Pro Tem for the last three years (The Three voted Jung as Mayor and Whitaker as Mayor Pro Tem last year), unraveling years of efforts by previous city leaders to create a fair and non-political mayoral selection process.

Mayoral appointments are imbued with pride, symbolic power, and representation in a city with districts. The Mayor sets the meeting agendas with the City Manager and a vision for the community, prioritizing issues and projects during their term. The Mayor sits on boards and reports the information to the public to maintain transparency.

During public comments at the December 5 City Council meeting, people from every district of Fullerton, and residents of District 5 in particular, implored Council Members to follow their own rules and appoint District 5’s representative to be Fullerton’s next Mayor. In often passionate and personal terms, they explained why mayoral representation is important to District 5’s residents and pleaded with the council not to disenfranchise the district yet again.

Jan Flory, a former Mayor of Fullerton, urged the council to appoint District 5’s representative, Council Member Dr. Ahmad Zahra, as Mayor, saying that the council would be “Giving voice to a part of our city that has not been properly represented in the past.”

Gretchen Cox, a prominent Republican leader in the city, broke ‘party loyalty’ in the name of fairness and linked the consistent denial of District 5’s right to mayoral representation to a discriminatory pattern. “I’m here tonight on behalf of fairness…each person on this City Council was elected by their constituents, and each elected member is entitled to an opportunity to serve as Mayor Pro Tem and Mayor,” said Cox. “For some reason, several council members feel they are better qualified, superior, and more entitled to hold these positions than others. That’s known as discrimination, and it has no place in Fullerton. Some of you have held these positions more than once already. Denying others their rightful opportunity and breaking from long-established policy and practice, every district and every member of the council has a right not to be discriminated against. Give us a reason to feel that you deserve our respect and our votes again in future elections by giving Ahmad Zahra the respect he deserves.”

“District 5 needs respect, just like all other districts do. Sadly, I do not think that you are going to surprise us. But I hope that you guys respect the seats that you are holding. And that you can be reasonable to have humanity and, more than anything, to represent the whole city of Fullerton,” said Veronica Moran.

Egleth Nuncci, a community leader, said: “Ahmad Zahra has helped District 5 by empowering all its residents. He has helped our district by informing and educating them about policies and services where they can get help or volunteer their time to help lift their community. He has brought projects into an area where people lack a voice. We ask that you respect the rotation and allow Council Member Zahra to represent District 5 as the Mayor…You can make a difference and allow District 5 to have a Mayor for the first time.”

Despite Council Member Dr. Shana Charles nominating Zahra for Mayor and then for Mayor Pro Tem (the positions that policy dictated), The Three ignored her and the unanimous public comments, breaking the fair rotation for the third year in a row. In a much-decried move, they quickly nominated and selected Dunlap for Mayor (despite Whitaker being Mayor Pro Tem at the time of the vote) and outgoing Mayor Jung was selected as Mayor Pro Tem, again passing over District 5’s Zhara, thereby exercising their dominance on the City Council.

The speed at which Jung nominated Dunlap for Mayor, the lack of any discussion or reason for the breaking with tradition and policy, followed by the prepared remarks by the new Mayor and the presence of his family in the audience, gave the appearance that this was a deliberate decision to intentionally exclude Zahra and prevent District 5 from having mayoral power.

As a result, some in the community have raised questions about Brown Act violations, the California law mandating that Council Members speak to only one other Council Member on a topic that will be voted on. Concerns about violations were also raised by Council Member Charles during the vote. “By the Brown Act, I’m only able to talk to one person, and I have been in conversations with Council Member Dunlap.” Private discussions, including via emails or intermediaries, between more than two Council Members on a topic such as voting for Mayor could constitute a misdemeanor offense.

After the vote, the crowd booed and jeered in anger, disappointment, and disgust as the newly appointed Mayor, Nick Dunlap, shouted “ORDER, ORDER” in an authoritative tone. He then proceeded with his acceptance speech, “I would like to thank three very special people to me who came and saw what we endured. A lot of these comments and a lot of these attacks. They got to see what we deal with, you know, every other Tuesday night in here.”

There is a pattern of The Three systematically ignoring the voices and representation of South Fullerton, which was reflected in the only other agenda item of the night: reconsider using a previously awarded $1.78 million grant to create a trail in District 5 in South Fullerton Latino-majority community or return the grant money to the state agency. However, Whitaker, representing District 4, motioned to delay the discussion until January 16 because he felt there was no need to discuss the issue further.

The Three subsequently voted to shirk their responsibility to the public and postpone the discussion of the trail, thus delaying substantive conversation and community input yet again.

Over 25 attendees spoke unanimously against delaying the decision, imploring The Three to “do their job” and make the trail as planned. The Three followed their usual pattern of refusing discussion and not being transparent about their reasons, further alienating the public.

Despite measures to enhance fairness in government, such as district-based elections and a fair rotation policy to choose a Mayor, The Three continue to disenfranchise and ignore the Latino-majority neighborhoods in Fullerton.

About the Author:

Dr. Jody Agius Vallejo is an Associate Professor of Sociology and American Studies and Ethnicity at the University of Southern California. She is also associate director of USC’s Center for the Study of Immigrant Integration. Dr. Agius Vallejo holds a Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of California, Irvine.

Dr. Agius Vallejo’s research concentrates on: immigrant integration, the Latino middle class, Latino business owners, Latino elites, race and ethnicity, wealth accumulation, and inequality and mobility mechanisms. Dr. Vallejo systematically addresses these issues with a methodological approach that combines the qualitative strengths of traditional sociological inquiry (e.g., in-depth interviews, participant observation, and ethnography) with demographic analysis of representative statistics from the U.S. Census.

Her book, Barrios to Burbs: The Making of the Mexican American Middle Class (Stanford University Press, 2012) examines the mechanisms—such as parental legal status, access to higher education, and business ownership—that expedite social mobility and integration into the middle class for Mexican Americans. The book also examines middle-class Mexican Americans’ racial/ethnic and class identities, financial and social obligations to kin, patterns of giving back to kin, and civic engagement.

