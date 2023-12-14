The Fate of $1.78M Urban Greening Grant is Postponed

In what seemed to many as a delay tactic, Council Member Bruce Whitaker asked to postpone the discussion about what to do with the $1.78M Urban Greening Grant. Council Member Nick Dunlap seconded Whitaker’s proposal despite the booing coming from the audience at the city council meeting on December 5, 2023.

Over 25 people spoke in favor of using the grant for the Union Pacific trail phase II, which would plant 176 carbon-sequestering trees and provide shade for the path that would link Union Pacific Park with Independence Park. There was no opposition, but one person said the California High-Speed Rail would conflict with the path. However, the rail project could take up to 20 years before it reaches Fullerton (if it does). This means Fullerton residents could enjoy 10 or 20 years on the path that will eventually lead to the newly refurbished Hunt Library and on to neighboring towns.

The fate of the Urban Greening Grant will now be discussed at the city council meeting on January 16, 2024. Environmentalists, Rail to Trail, and Safe Bicycling advocates are encouraged to show up at 5:30 pm at 303 W. Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton.

