The Fate of $1.78M Urban Greening Grant is Postponed

In what seemed to many as a delay tactic, Council Member Bruce Whitaker asked to postpone the discussion about what to do with the $1.78M Urban Greening Grant. Council Member Nick Dunlap seconded Whitaker’s proposal despite the booing coming from the audience at the city council meeting on December 5, 2023.
Over 25 people spoke in favor of using the grant for the Union Pacific trail phase II, which would plant 176 carbon-sequestering trees and provide shade for the path that would link Union Pacific Park with Independence Park. There was no opposition, but one person said the California High-Speed Rail would conflict with the path. However, the rail project could take up to 20 years before it reaches Fullerton (if it does). This means Fullerton residents could enjoy 10 or 20 years on the path that will eventually lead to the newly refurbished Hunt Library and on to neighboring towns.
The fate of the Urban Greening Grant will now be discussed at the city council meeting on January 16, 2024. Environmentalists, Rail to Trail, and Safe Bicycling advocates are encouraged to show up at 5:30 pm at 303 W. Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton.
Categories: Local Government, Local News
When Fred first stole the title of “mayor” away, he said that he was “opposed to kicking the proverbial can down the road.”
Postponing this item (which was UNANIMOUSLY approved by ParksAndRec, as well as MASSIVE support from the Public; not to mention was approved for a grant ($1.78MILLION), is :ENTIRELY: “kicking the can down the road.” This CouncilMajority’s shameful contradictions of their OWN words that came out of THEIR mouths is absurd. Again, 2x/month I feel like someone is cramming crazy pills down my gullet.
You’re not crazy. We’re just not being given the full picture. Whatever has been decided behind the scenes makes sense I’m sure… someone somewhere is getting what they want and council majority is giving it to them.
They’re just not being forthcoming with the who and the why. No one believes you pass on a grant for a long planned trail that everyone knew about because you want a wider plan or you’re wondering at the last minute what the upkeep cost will be for one more park.
You only have to question your sanity if you believe they’re being honest and open.
It’s the major donators that are the reason why the trail is being passed on. I wish I had $50,000 to “donate” so I could get my needs and concerns addressed.
No one is getting what they want. obviously that is why Zahra people keep on and on like a broken record about this trail!
I am really questioning your sanity that you believe Zahra’s lies. Crazy!
We are going to keep questioning their motivation, in public, for ignoring the public, right up to the next election. If that worries you, then you are getting the picture.
I am not worried at all. Why would I need to be worried? I am just keep questioning myself why you believe Zahra’s lies and feel someone who is shady and lies should deserve to be Mayor. I hope one day you will get the big picture.