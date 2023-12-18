Young Observers: Mid-December 2023

Did You Know?: Having Hiccups?

Must be the Vocal Chords

by Declan, 8th grade

Hiccups, the annoying little sounds that interrupt our important dialogue, can inflict significant discomfort. Here is why this happens and how you can prevent it. The diaphragm is a muscle that controls the expansion of the chest, which the lungs fill when air is inhaled. While having hiccups, the diaphragm spasms due to irritation and suddenly causes air to be vacuumed into the throat. The change in environment forces the vocal cords to close quickly, producing the high-pitched noise we are familiar with when undergoing this process.

The main factors that encourage hiccups are drinking carbonated or alcoholic beverages, overeating, swallowing excessive amounts of air, emotional stress, or sudden temperature changes. Being mindful of these factors can decrease the amount of discomfort you experience.

Christmas Debate: Real of Fake Christmas Trees?

by Erin, 9th grade

The Christmas tree, with its twinkling lights and festive cheer, is a traditional symbol of Christmas. When selecting the perfect Christmas tree, families often debate getting a real Christmas tree versus a fake one.

While artificial trees may seem convenient, cost-effective, and better for the environment, there’s more to this “tree” than meets the eye, as fake Christmas trees might be more of a Grinch than a gift to our planet.

Every Christmas holiday season, many trees are cut down to decorate our homes. Many of us also assume that cutting down trees harms the environment. However, Christmas trees are renewed: 1-3 seedlings replace the harvested ones, and out of 350-500 million Christmas trees, only about 30 million are harvested each year. Although Christmas trees never reach their full potential, within their average lifespan of 7 years, they serve as a home for the mammals and birds in that area. Most importantly, they took in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, a significant benefit because of climate change. So, they helped create clean air, water, and healthy soil during their short lives. They benefit the environment and the families celebrating Christmas with the trees in their homes.

Artificial trees, conversely, are made of plastic, which can be worse for the environment and health. It is also made up of a material called PVC, which is linked to health concerns due to the toxic compounds that compose it. They contribute to plastic waste because they cannot be recycled. According to the Washington Post, almost 90% of fake trees are made in China, and carbon dioxide waste from the fuel to ship them worldwide adds to the pollution. However, if counterfeit trees are kept for at least five years, they are more sustainable than getting a tree yearly. It is more tolerable and cheaper, at least over time.

So next time your family shops for a Christmas tree, the best choice for the environment is real! Either way, Merry Christmas!

What’s Up?: Holiday Activities Around Fullerton

by Edyn, 10th grade

The holiday season is a time for everyone of all ages to come together and spend time with loved ones. As the holiday spirit dawns upon us, opportunities for yearly winter activities are approaching. Fullerton is the perfect city to live in as it and its surrounding cities have many seasonal opportunities to explore.

The city of Fullerton has many great opportunities for family-friendly celebrations. The Muckenthaler Cultural Center hosts many different holiday-themed events, such as their Holiday Festival on December 17 and several Christmas concerts that can all be accessed on their website, themuck.org. Additionally, many of our streets are known for being strewn with colorful Christmas decorations that are amazing to drive by with your loved ones. The neighborhoods around Raymond Street typically have lights throughout the trees along the street and many eccentric decorations on their homes.

If you are willing to make a trip within a one-hour drive, Fullerton is close to many other cities with plentiful Christmas events as well. While doing your last-minute Christmas shopping, the Irvine Spectrum is perfect for feeling the holiday spirit and shopping with or for your friends and family. Every year, the Irvine Spectrum has ice skating around their beautiful 75-foot Christmas tree and light shows with the lights on it. These events and the ability to shop for the holidays create a perfect opportunity to share the spirit with everyone you love.

With Fullerton’s proximity to so many locations within a two-hour radius, families can explore various opportunities to explore or cozy up for the season. Big Bear Lake is about 2 hours away from Fullerton and receives glistening snow with the opportunity to stay in warm log cabins and don winter wear many would not be able to dress in on a typical day in Fullerton. Strap on your snow boots and waterproof snowsuit and head over to Big Bear’s many cafes and shops. If you are into more athletic activities, the Big Bear Mountain Resort offers ski, snowboard, and tube opportunities. The resort offers plenty of lessons for all ages if you are willing to learn.

The beauty of living in Fullerton is its culture and proximity to other great cities. The ability to be in a town for an hour and be in the snowy mountains in the next two is an opportunity residents should not take for granted. Visit the abundant events in and outside of Fullerton and share the holiday spirit with the ones you love.

National Observance: UNICEF Day for Change Dec 11

by Mateo, 10th grade

For those who have the privilege of living healthy, comfortable lives, it can be difficult to know and understand the daily struggles that many children around the world face. Over one billion children worldwide currently live in poverty, lacking access to healthcare, proper nutrition, and suitable housing.

For context, nearly 1 in 6 children live in extreme poverty. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened this issue, decreasing the incomes of 75% of households and increasing household poverty worldwide by 15%. Fortunately, thanks to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), you can support these kids and help them reach their full potential even while living in poverty.

Established by the UN during World War II, UNICEF’s only initial responsibility was to serve as an emergency care center during wartime. However, the UN realized how crucial it was to have a worldwide program to assist kids in need, even after the war. So, it officially became permanent in 1954 and continues its work. UNICEF has grown immensely since its original establishment. For example, the program now owns a large warehouse in Copenhagen, Denmark, where disaster relief supplies are stored and ready for immediate transport anywhere in the world, showing UNICEF’s dedication to assisting the youth.

UNICEF Day for Change, an annual event on December 11th each year, is one of the many events coordinated and organized by the program to help needy children worldwide. On this day, people come together to donate any spare change they may have accumulated across the past few months to the program. It may not seem like a lot at first, but when added up with the spare change of others worldwide, hundreds of thousands of dollars can be donated. Just last year, UNICEF received over $9 billion in funding from countries worldwide, and a small but significant portion of that total comes from donations the public makes to the program through events like Day for Change.

If you want to make a difference in a young child’s life, feel free to honor UNICEF Day for Change by donating your spare change to the fund through their website. Even a tiny donation can largely impact the lives of the youth struggling to stay afloat amid the recent disastrous events. These children are ultimately the leaders of our future, and we must do our best as a community to give them the foundation they need to grow and achieve their full potential.

