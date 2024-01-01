Federal Funding Awards, Opportunities, and Resources from Congressmember Lou Correa’s office

Grants.gov has a new look designed to make grant applications more straightforward and accessible.

Federal Funding Awards to Orange County

The County of Orange received $610,401 from the California Department of Housing and Community Development through the 2023 Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG). The 2023 ESG program Department receives federal ESG funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to eliminate homelessness by focusing on assisting individuals and families to achieve economic and social independence through rapid rehousing assistance, emergency shelters, homelessness prevention, and street outreach services as well as supportive services including counseling, substance abuse treatment, and job training.

The Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs awarded the City of Anaheim and Waymakers OC $750,000 to implement the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force (OCHTTF). The OCHTTF is designed to leverage the expertise of local service providers and law enforcement to ensure that victims are identified as supported and perpetrators are held accountable. The OCHTTF proposes to implement the project through the co-leadership of the Anaheim Police Department and Waymakers.

The Orange County Bar Foundation received $990,000 under the Department of Education’s Transitioning Gang Youth to Higher Education Program. The funding will serve 30 underserved, gang-involved youth, ages 16-24, to help them address their unique needs and barriers and provide them with resources, services, and assistance needed to enable a successful career pathway.

California State University – Fullerton received a $399,999 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the school’s U-Acre Project. The U-Acre Project’s primary goals are to provide students with support and experiential learning opportunities to create awareness of career opportunities at the USDA and other governmental and non-governmental organizations while building a formidable and resilient skillset to address future needs and challenges.

Federal Agency Grant Spotlight

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Education Grants Program

Application deadline: February 8, 2024

Eligible entities: Hispanic-serving institutions (HSI) of higher education with a minimum of 25% undergraduate full-time Hispanic enrollment.

The purpose of the HSI Education Grants program is to encourage innovative teaching or education proposals with the potential to impact and become models for other institutions that serve underrepresented students at the regional or national level.

Centers for Disease Control

Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program

This is a forecasted opportunity with an estimated application deadline of April 11, 2024.

Eligible entities in the District: city or township governments, county governments, non-profits having a 501(c)(3) status with the IRS, private institutions of higher education, for-profit organizations, public and state-controlled institutions of higher education, non-profits that do not have 501(c)(3) status, and independent school districts.

The program’s purpose is to establish and strengthen collaboration to support the efforts of community coalitions working to prevent youth substance use.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Community Economic Development Planning Grants

This is a forecasted opportunity with an estimated application deadline of May 23, 2024.

To be eligible to apply for a CED Planning grant, an applicant must meet the following three conditions: Applicant must be a private, non-profit CDC with 501(c)(3) status; Applicant must have articles of incorporation or bylaws demonstrating that the CDC has a principal purpose in the planning, developing, or managing of low-income housing or community economic development activities and The Board of Directors must have representation from each of the following: community residents, business leaders, and civic leaders.

The Administration for Children and Families provides $1.5 million in grants to eligible Community Development Corporations to stimulate new economic project development through administrative capacity building.

U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development

The Youth Homelessness System Improvement (YHSI) Grants

Application deadline: February 15, 2024

Eligible applicants: city governments, public housing authorities, county governments.

Through this funding opportunity, the Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding grants to support selected communities in developing and implementing systems infrastructure to better address youth homelessness. The grants will focus on systems change to create and build capacity for Youth Action Boards, collect and use data that work with at-risk youth, develop strong leaders within a community, and improve the coordination, communication, operation, and administration of homeless assistance projects to better serve youth, including prevention and diversion strategies.

National Endowment for the Arts

Translation Projects

Application deadline: January 18, 2024

Eligible entities: individual translators.

The National Endowment for the Arts supports projects for the translation of specific works of prose, poetry, or drama from other languages in English. The work to be translated should be of interest for its literary excellence and merit.

National Endowment for the Humanities

Humanities Connections

This is a forecasted opportunity with an estimated application deadline of September 05, 2024

Eligible entities: Private institutions of higher education, Public and State controlled institutions of higher education

This program seeks to expand the role of the humanities in undergraduate education at two- and four-year institutions by encouraging partnerships between humanities faculty and their counterparts in other areas of study.

Institutes for Higher Education Faculty Institutes for K-12 Educators

Application deadline: February 14, 2024

Eligible entities: private institutions of higher education, public and state-controlled institutions of higher education, non-profits having a 501(c)(3) status with the IRS, city governments, and county governments.

The National Endowment for the Humanities Division of Education Programs is accepting applications for the Institutes for Higher Education Faculty and Institutes for K-12 Educators programs. NEH Institutes are professional development programs that convene higher education faculty or K-12 educators from across the nation to deepen and enrich their understanding of significant topics in the humanities and enrich their capacity for effective scholarship and teaching.

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Funding Opportunities

U.S. Department of Energy

Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing

Application deadline: March 19, 2024 The first-round concept papers’ deadline is January 9, 2024.

Eligible entities: unrestricted (open to any entity).

To apply for this funding opportunity, applicants must register with and submit application materials through the Clean Energy Infrastructure (S3) Exchange at https://infrastructure-exchange.energy.gov/ .

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will invest over $7 billion in the battery supply chain over the five years encompassing fiscal years 2022 through 2026. The activities funded under this opportunity will strengthen critical domestic manufacturing and supply chains to maximize the benefits of the clean energy transition. Batteries are a critical element of the ongoing transition to an energy economy that is decarbonizing and lowering energy costs to American families and businesses, and also critical to national competitiveness – for grid storage, for the resilience of homes and businesses, and electrification of the transportation sector.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Reducing Embodied Greenhouse Gas Emissions for Construction Materials and Products Grant Program

Application deadline: January 16, 2024

Eligible entities are businesses that manufacture, remanufacture, and/or refurbish construction materials and products and nonprofit organizations that will support such businesses.

In support of the Inflation Reduction Act, the goal of this grant program is to support businesses that manufacture construction materials and products to develop and verify Environmental Product Declarations. This program seeks to improve transparency and disclosure of embodied greenhouse gas emissions data associated with construction materials and products to facilitate the procurement of lower embodied carbon construction materials and products throughout the United States.

U.S. Department of Transportation

Innovative Finance and Asset Concessions Grant Program

This is a forecasted opportunity with an estimated application deadline of January 15, 2024.

Eligible entities: city and county governments

The Department of Transportation is making available $38.86 million to be awarded on a competitive basis to assist eligible public entities in facilitating and evaluating public-private partnerships and to explore opportunities for innovative financing and delivery for eligible transportation infrastructure projects, including highway, transit, passenger rail, certain freight facilities, certain port projects, rural infrastructure projects, airports, and transit-oriented development projects.

Innovative Coordinated Access and Mobility Pilot Program

Application deadline: February 13, 2024

Eligible entities: state departments of transportation, local governmental entities that operate a public transportation service, or their eligible subrecipients that have the authority and technical capacity to implement a regional or statewide cost allocation pilot. Private entities that regularly provide shared-ride on-demand service to the general public are public transportation operators and are, therefore, eligible subrecipients.

The Federal Transit Administration announces the opportunity to apply for $4.7 million in funding. This funding opportunity seeks to improve coordination to enhance access and mobility to vital community services for older adults, people with disabilities, and people of low income.

U.S. Department of the Interior

WaterSMART Grants: Water and Energy Efficiency Grants

Application deadline: February 23, 2024

Eligible entities: city governments, nonprofit organizations, and county governments.

This program provides funding for projects that result in quantifiable water savings, implement renewable energy components, and support broader sustainability benefits. These projects conserve and use water more efficiently, increase renewable energy production, mitigate conflict risk in areas at a high risk of future water conflict, and accomplish other benefits contributing to sustainability in the Western United States.

Grant Assistance From Congressmember Correa

Congressman Correa’s Grants Webpage

Federal grants are vital to the success and growth of our communities and the organizations that make them strong. If you want to learn more about federal grant opportunities available to you or your organization, you should visit my grants webpage HERE.

Letter of Support

Many federal funding opportunities require or allow for letters of support. Should you need a letter of support for a federal grant application, please inform my staff by contacting our Grant Coordinator, Monica Garcia, at (714) 559-6190 or by email at Monica.Garcia@mail.house.gov.

As always, if you’re a veteran who needs help accessing your benefits, a senior who needs assistance getting your earned social security benefits, or a family looking to renew passports, Congressmember Lou Correa’s office is here to help. Give Congressmember Lou Correa a call at (714) 559-6190.

