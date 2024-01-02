Fullerton Rings in 2024 as Downtown Comes Alive for a Happy New Year

Ringing in the New Year with the City of Fullerton’s much-anticipated annual New Year’s Eve celebration, First Night. On Sunday, December 31, 2023, from 7pm to Midnight a spectacular celebration for the entire community. Admission to this event was free, but the rides and food were pricey. Although this is traditionally a sober celebration, all the bars on Harbor Blvd had their own celebrations. As the clock ticked down to midnight, First Night captivated attendees with a vibrant extravaganza filled with live entertainment and dazzling fireworks.

Event highlights included:

• Live Music: Performances from local bands Journey Through Time, Soundbytes, and Latin Soul Band LA on three different stages on Harbor Blvd, Pamona Ave, and in the Downtown Plaza.

• Culinary Delights: An array of food and beverage options from gourmet food trucks and local vendors offering a diverse selection of cuisines.

• Family Fun Zone: An assortment of activities designed for all ages, including face painting, balloon and character artists, stilt walkers, a kids’ lane with

interactive games, and several rides. Or parents could let their little ones revel in the festive atmosphere and play on the jungle gym in the park for free.

• Fireworks Extravaganza: The night sky was illuminated with a breathtaking fireworks display at midnight.

Thanks to all the City employees that helped put on this event and make it safe.

Other venues, such as Les Amis Restaurant, the Night Owl Cafe, and The Charleston ($150 per), also featured live music. And businesses like the Brick Basement Antiques and SomiSomi Ice cream were packed.

Celebration the ’20’s in 2024, the Charleston was the place to be. Amazing atmosphere, people, costumes, music, drink, and food to celebrate 2024 in style.

