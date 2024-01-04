Vegans and Vegetarians Restaurant Choices

Orange County is a foodie haven with plenty of amazing options for vegans and vegetarians. For those looking for a new place to try, here is a list of great vegan/vegetarian-friendly eateries in Fullerton and beyond. Happy eating!
In Fullerton:
- Huntington Ramen – This cozy Japanese restaurant near Chapman and Raymond in Fullerton serves ramen, sushi, and other dishes. An extensive vegan menu is available, in addition to a non-vegetarian menu. Excellent service and delicious food. Casual. 1325 E Chapman Ave
- Chicana (formerly Chicana Vegana) – Innovative Mexican-American restaurant on Commonwealth in Fullerton, serving incredibly flavorful vegan tacos, burritos, nachos, and burgers! Casual. 113 E Commonwealth Ave
- Two Saucy Broads – Celebrated pizza shop on Commonwealth and Highland in Fullerton, with vegan options for specialty pizzas and sides. Small seating area. Casual. 108 S Highland Ave
- Spice Social – Indian-American fusion on Commonwealth near Malden in Fullerton. Trendy decor and delicious entrees. Serving street food as well as more elevated entrees, with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Hip, classy. 138 W Commonwealth Ave
- Monkey Business Cafe – Bright, airy diner on Lemon and Amerige in Fullerton. Plenty of flavorful, filling, and fresh options to please vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Nonprofit serving Hart Community Homes’ group homes. Casual. 301 E Amerige Ave
- Curry Hut – This small, charming Indian restaurant on Chapman and Raymond in Fullerton serves typical staples as well as street food. Dishes are flavorful and portion sizes are generous. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items are available. Casual. 1317 E Chapman Ave
- Crepes Bonaparte – A charming little creperie on Harbor and Santa Fe in Fullerton, serving carefully-crafted crepes with delicious vegan, vegetarian, and non-vegetarian options. In addition, their food truck is often seen at downtown Fullerton events throughout the year. Casual. 115 S Harbor Blvd
- Mogumogu – This lively restaurant on State College and Valencia in Fullerton serves ramen as well as mazemen – think ramen without broth, but still with a lot of flavor and texture. A small but substantial vegan menu is available. Outstanding service and delicious meals. Casual. 341 S State College Blvd
- Twin Dragon is a quintessential Chinese-American takeout restaurant on Placentia and Yorba Linda Blvd in Fullerton. Vegetarian options are plentiful and delicious, ingredients are fresh, and customization is permitted. Casual. 1722 N Placentia Ave
Outside Fullerton:
- Tana Ethiopian Restaurant – A lovely Ethiopian restaurant on La Palma and Magnolia in Anaheim, serving home-style and expertly-prepared meals full of flavor. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options are filling and satisfying. Coffee ceremony, with freshly roasted and ground coffee, is also available. Casual. 2622 W La Palma Ave,
- Au Lac – One of Orange County’s best-loved vegan Vietnamese restaurants, serving more traditional entrees as well as Western options. A raw food menu is also worth checking out. Service is outstanding. Classy, casual. 16563 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley
- Happy Family Restaurant – This is a fully vegan and vegetarian Chinese restaurant with an extensive menu. Dishes are prepared fresh and never fail to disappoint. In the 99 Ranch complex on Nogales in Rowland Heights. Casual. 1015 Nogales St, Rowland Heights
- Taste of Beauty – A rare upscale, fully-vegan restaurant on Brookhurst and Ellis in Fountain Valley. Serves elegant dishes in a pan-Asian menu. Tasting menus are also available. An experience unto itself. Upscale, classy. 18420 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley
- Kaju Soft Tofu – An Orange County institution for Korean soft tofu soup. Several locations, closest on Orangethorpe near Knott in Buena Park. A vegetarian soup base option is available. Dishes are filling, flavorful, and very comforting. Service primarily provided by cute robot servers. Casual. 7232 Orangethorpe Ave, Buena Park
