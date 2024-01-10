Fullerton Union High School’s theatre program is thrilled to announce the outstanding success of its production of “A Monster Calls” at the 2023 California Educational Theatre Association’s (CETA) High School Theatre Festival. The production has earned the prestigious top honors, showcasing the incredible talent and dedication of the FUHS Theatre and B.E.A.S.T. programs.

The CETA High School Theatre Festival is a highly competitive event that brings together the best high school theatre programs from across the state. Fullerton Union High School’s production of “A Monster Calls” stood out among the submissions, capturing the hearts of the audience and judges alike.

Under the direction of theatre director Michael Despars, the cast and crew of “A Monster Calls” demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to excellence in the performing arts. “I am so proud of all of the actors, technicians, and students who worked together seamlessly to create one of the most memorable productions I have ever had the chance to collaborate on,” said Despars. The production showcased the emotional depth, artistic creativity, and technical prowess of the students involved, creating a powerful and memorable experience for all who attended.

“We are immensely proud of our students and their incredible achievement at the CETA High School Theatre Festival,” said Dr. Laura Rubio, Principal of Fullerton Union High School. “This accomplishment reflects the hard work, passion, and talent that our students bring to the stage. It is a testament to the exceptional quality of our theatre program and the dedication of our educators.”

“A Monster Calls” is a profoundly moving stage adaptation based on the award-winning novel by Patrick Ness. The play explores themes of love, loss, and the power of storytelling, offering audiences a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant experience.

The recognition at the CETA High School Theatre Festival is a testament to Fullerton Union High School’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and inspiring environment for students to explore and excel in the performing arts. This is the fourth win from FUHS in six years, including “Secret in the Wings” in 2018, “The Foreigner” in 2020, and “The Little Prince” in 2021.

“Winning CETA is surreal for me because I did not have a lot of access to theatre growing up,” said Connor Udhus, FUHS senior and lead of “A Monster Calls.” “The support and education at FUHS has enabled me to soar in a theatre environment and has shown me how much I can grow as a person and an artist.”

Fullerton Union High School extends its gratitude to the CETA for providing a platform to showcase the talent and creativity of high school theatre programs statewide. The school also expresses appreciation for the support of parents, staff, and the community, whose encouragement and enthusiasm have played a crucial role in the success of “A Monster Calls.”

Fullerton will host this year’s festival in the Historic Fullerton Auditorium and will open the festival with their production of “A Monster Calls” on Friday, January 12th, 2024, at 7 pm

