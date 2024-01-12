IRS Free File is now available; free service through IRS.gov available for millions of taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service announced that the IRS Free File Guided Tax Software service is ready for taxpayers to use in advance of the opening of tax season later this month.

Marking its 22nd filing season, IRS Free File went live today, more than two weeks before the 2024 filing season start date. The IRS starts accepting and processing individual tax returns on Jan. 29.

Millions of taxpayers across the nation can access free software products provided by IRS Free File trusted partners by visiting IRS.gov.

”The IRS continues its partnership with Free File Inc. to give taxpayers an opportunity to file their taxes electronically for free,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “Taxpayers will always have choices for how they file their taxes. They can file using tax software, a trusted tax professional, Free File, or free tax preparation services through IRS partners. Through the years, Free File has helped millions of taxpayers, and it remains an important option for people to consider using to quickly and easily file their taxes.”

IRS Free File is one of many free options available to taxpayers for filing their returns either online or in person. It’s offered via a public-private partnership between the IRS and Free File Inc., formerly the Free File Alliance. Through this partnership, tax preparation and filing software providers make their online products available to eligible taxpayers. Free access to online products is only available by starting from IRS Free File.

Eight private-sector partners will provide online guided tax software products this year to any taxpayer with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $79,000 or less in 2023. One partner will offer a product in Spanish.

Because the filing season does not start until Jan. 29, IRS Free File providers will accept completed tax returns and hold them until they can be filed electronically on that date. Other software companies also offer this option.

Those with an AGI over $79,000 can use the IRS’s Free File Fillable Forms, the electronic version of IRS paper forms beginning Jan. 29. This product is best for people comfortable using IRS form instructions and publications when preparing their own taxes.

How IRS Free File works

Each IRS Free File provider sets its own eligibility rules for products based on age, income, and state residency.

Taxpayers with an AGI of $79,000 or less in 2023 will find a product that matches their needs. Some providers also offer free state return preparation. Active-duty military can use any IRS Free File product if their AGI was $79,000 or less in 2023.

IRS Free File is a great way to claim valuable tax credits for those eligible

IRS Free File is a free, easy way to claim the full amount of tax benefits, including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the Child Tax Credit, and other credits a taxpayer qualifies for. The EITC is a tax credit for qualified taxpayers who have earned income under $63,398. The EITC Assistant can help taxpayers see if they qualify. It’s available in English and seven other languages.

EITC is just one refundable tax credit related to family and dependent care that someone without a filing requirement may be eligible to receive. Refundable tax credits mean a taxpayer can claim them and get a refund even if they don’t owe taxes. A refundable credit may also reduce the amount of tax owed, and that could result in a refund. Go to Earned Income Tax Credit for more information on these and other credits.

To find the right IRS Free File product, taxpayers can:

Go to IRS.gov/freefile, Click on the Explore Free Guided Tax Software button. Then select the Find Your Trusted Partner tool for help in finding the right product or Use the Browse All Trusted Partners tool to review each offer, Select the desired product, and Follow the links to the trusted partner’s website to begin their tax return.

No computer? No problem. IRS Free File products support mobile phone access. Taxpayers can do their taxes on their smartphone or tablet.

IRS Free File participants

For 2024, the following trusted partners are participating in IRS Free File:

1040Now

Drake (1040.com)

ezTaxReturn.com

FileYourTaxes.com

On-Line Taxes

TaxAct

TaxHawk (FreeTaxUSA)

TaxSlayer

For 2024, ezTaxReturn.com will provide an IRS Free File product in Spanish.

IRS Free File is a great resource to help taxpayers save money and file their taxes with ease. Visit IRS Free File: Do your Taxes for Free for more information or to start filing your tax return today.

