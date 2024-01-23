California Faculty Association calls off strike effective immediately as a tentative agreement has been reached

The California State University (CSU) is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with the California Faculty Association (CFA), ending their systemwide strike after one day. Students are advised to look for messages from their instructors regarding adjustments to their classes.

​“I am extremely pleased and deeply appreciative that we have reached common ground with CFA that will end the strike immediately,” said CSU Chancellor Mildred García. “The agreement enables the CSU to fairly compensate its valued, world-class faculty while protecting the university system’s long-term financial sustainability. With the agreement in place, I look forward to advancing our student-centered work — together — as the nation’s greatest driver of social mobility and the pipeline fueling California’s diverse and educated workforce.”

The CFA represents approximately 28,000 professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors, and coaches across the CSU’s 23 universities.

The California Faculty Association (CFA) has won a tentative agreement with CSU management after the first full day of striking, reminding its membership in a banner press release headline that “In Case Anyone Forgot: Strikes work!”

Strikes for the rest of the week have been called off, and faculty returned to work on Tuesday, January 23.

“This historic agreement was won because of our members’ solidarity, collective action, bravery, and love for each other and our students,” said Antonio Gallo, Associate Vice President of Lecturers, South. “This is what People Power looks like. The deal immediately improves working conditions for faculty and strengthens learning conditions for students.”

Highlights of the tentative agreement include:

• A 5-percent General Salary Increase for all faculty retroactive to July 1, 2023.

• A 5-percent General Salary Increase for all faculty on July 1, 2024 (contingent on the state not reducing base funding to the CSU).

• Raising the salary floor for our lowest-paid faculty in Ranges A and B by $3,000 retroactive to July 1, 2023; an additional $3,000 increase for Range A on July 1, 2024.

• Salary Step Increase (SSI) of 2.65% for 2024-25.

• Increasing paid parental leave from six to 10 weeks. This represents a 67% increase, translating to a whole month more.

• Increasing protection for faculty who have dealings with police by providing for a union rep in those interactions.

• Improving access to gender-inclusive restrooms and lactation spaces and a pathway to monitor issues of access.

• Providing support for lecturer engagement in service work.

• Extending the current contract for 2022-24 one year to June 30, 2025.

The union also secured the desired ratio of 1500-1 mental health counselors now in the contract!

Union members must now vote to ratify the agreement.

Further details regarding the agreement will be provided in the coming days.

