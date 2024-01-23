Union Pacific Responds to City Request to Sell Entire Right-of-Way for Trail

At the August 15, 2023, Council Meeting, Councilmembers Jung, Whitaker, and Dunlap voted for the second time to re-approach the state granting agency to see if the $1.78 Million grant could be used for a project elsewhere in town. In explaining his reasoning for that vote, Jung said in his comments to the public, “I have been, for the better part of two years, contacting Union Pacific about either having the right-of-way deeded to the city or sold accordingly – They are unwilling sellers – they have not responded…and that is a big requirement to fulfill the promise of the trail and its extensions.” However, a recent response from UP train officials indicating they would like to talk was discovered in a public records request asking for all correspondence between Mayor Fred Jung and Union Pacific from 2021 to August 16, 2023, as listed below:

1) Jung sent a letter dated November 10, 2022, to UP officials.

Dear Mr. Parker,

With over 28 miles of trails, the City of Fullerton is proud to host an extensive network of transportation and recreational opportunities. However, there are some critical segments missing from our trail network that would further provide safe, walkable, and ridable paths of travel throughout the City and County recreational trail and bikeway systems. Fortunately, there is an opportunity to close this gap with a segment of the Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way located in the City of Fullerton that is no longer in use.

The City of Fullerton is interested in discussing the acquisition of this segment, which is at W. Malvern Avenue and continues north to E. Lambert Road (or to Imperial Highway). This segment has not been in use for over ten years and is frequently used as a pathway by the general public.

The City of Fullerton acquired portions of the right of way south of the Fullerton Transportation Center to the west of Richman Ave. in the late 1990s. The first segment of the right of way has been made into a recreational trail and class 1 bikeway. The intent in acquiring the entire right of way through the City of Fullerton is to create a complete trail system that connects the existing trails in Fullerton to the OC Loop and to the Fullerton Transportation Center, the busiest Metrolink station in Orange County. This project would connect most of the neighborhoods in Fullerton, including the disadvantaged communities in south Fullerton, thereby creating an alternate mode of transportation and outdoor recreation opportunities. It would also provide linkages to multiple community activity centers offering free or low-cost social and recreational opportunities. Lastly, this acquisition would enhance community safety in the area through our Police Department bicycle trail patrol unit.

The City of Fullerton is respectfully requesting the acquisition of the right of way as a donation for the benefit of the general public. The trail section currently owned by the City has been officially named the Union Pacific Trail. In gratitude for the donation, we would consider naming the entire right of way the Union Pacific Trail, as well.

I look forward to hearing from you and working with you and your team in the future. Please feel free to contact me or Eric Levitt, City Manager, at (714) 738-6310. Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely, Fred Jung Mayor

2) On August. 14, 2023, the City sent a follow-up email request to UP officials:

“Good morning, Mr. Parker and Mr. Goble,

The attached letter was sent to Mr. Parker back in November 2022 regarding the segment of Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way located in the City of Fullerton. To our knowledge, the City never received a response from Union Pacific. At this time, we would like to respectfully request a response to the letter, as the City may still be interested in pursuing this endeavor.

Please feel free to contact me or our City Manager, Eric Levitt, to discuss.”

Daisy Perez, Deputy City Manager City of Fullerton

On August. 16, 2023, UP official Mr Parker answered the inquiry:

“Hello, Ms. Perez; thank you for the email. Would the City be available for a call to discuss this proposed project with Aaron and myself?

As an alternative, we could try to meet in person on our next trip to the area. If that is preferred, we will let you know in advance the week we will be out there next and hope to find time during that week to meet. Thank you again.

Dan Parker, Director – Real Estate | Union Pacific Railroad, Omaha, NE 68179

(Note: Aaron Galley is Senior VP of Real Estate Operations at UP)

