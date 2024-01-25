Hotel Workers at Aimbridge-Operated Sheraton Park Anaheim Strike with NAMM Underway

The strike comes days after workers announced a boycott of Aimbridge-operated hotels.

On the first day of the NAMM show, one of the largest marketing events in music, hotel workers at the Sheraton Park Anaheim walk out on strike as they continue to demand a fair contract. They also plan a march and rally at 5 PM at the hotel, alongside hundreds of hotel workers from the region, community leaders, and American Federation of Musicians members.

The strike comes on the heels of UNITE HERE Local 11’s call for a boycott of Aimbridge Hospitality properties in Southern California, which includes the Sheraton Park in Anaheim, among others. Workers are demanding Aimbridge sign the standard-setting agreement that 29 other hotels across the region have agreed to.

NAMM is an annual event organized by the National Association of Music Merchants, which describes the event as “the industry’s largest stage, uniting the global music, sound, and entertainment technology communities.”

“We’ve been fighting for a contract since July,” says housekeeper Maria Luisa Posada, who has worked at the Sheraton Park Anaheim for over 40 years. “With the NAMM show coming, Aimbridge leaves us with no choice but to go out on strike.”

Workers are prepared to continue the boycott and escalated actions at Aimbridge Hospitality-operated hotels if the company continues refusing to sign the contract.

###

UNITE HERE Local 11 is a labor union representing more than 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona who work in hotels, restaurants, universities, convention centers, and airports

