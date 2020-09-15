Local Candidate Forums

In the coming weeks, local groups will be hosting virtual forums in which voters will have the opportunity to hear from candidates running for local offices. Here’s a list of upcoming forums and how you can participate:
Brea City Council Candidate Forum (September 17 at 7pm)
Hosted by League of Women Voters of North Orange County
Watch on Spectrum, Ch. 3, AT&T U-verse Ch. 99, and online at www.cityofbrea.net/breatv.
Have a question for candidates? E-mail dvagts@gmail.com.
Fullerton City Council and North Orange County Community College District Board of Trustees Candidate Forum (September 21, 7-8:15pm)
Hosted by Neighbors United for Fullerton.
A free Zoom forum open to the public. Send an e-mail to RSVP@nuffpac.org and include “NUFF Candidates Forum” in the subject line to receive the Zoom link to attend. Questions? E-mail info@nuffpac.org.
Fullerton City Council Candidate Forum (September 22, 6:30-8:30-pm)
Hosted by Fullerton Observer Newspaper.
Streaming live on Fullerton Observer Newspaper Facebook page. Have a question for candidates? E-mail contact@fullertonobserver.com by 9/20.
Buena Park City Council Candidate Forum (September 24, 6pm)
Hosted by League of Women Voters of North Orange County.
Watch on BPTV, Ch. 3/99, or online at www.Buenapark.com.
Have a question for candidates? E-mail dvagts@gmail.com.
North Orange County Community College District Board of Trustees Candidate Forum (September 29 at 4pm)
Hosted by League of Women Voters of North Orange County.
Webinar link to access forum: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pSm0Q-a-Q1G6mpO7-3s-jg
Have a question for candidates? E-mail dvagts@gmail.com.
La Habra City Council Candidate Forum (September 30 at 5pm)
Hosted by League of Women Voters of North Orange County.
Watch on Ch. 3, the La Habra TV channel, or online: www.lahabracity.com.
Have a question for candidates? E-mail dvagts@gmail.com.
Fullerton City Council Candidate Forum (October 1 at 6pm)
Hosted by League of Women Voters of North Orange County.
Watch on Spectrum Ch. 3, AT&T U-verse Ch. 99, or online at www.cityoffullerton.com/FTV3.
Have a question for candidates? E-mail dvagts@gmail.com.
Placentia City Council Candidate Forum (October 5 at 6pm)
Hosted by League of Women Voters of North Orange County.
Watch on Spectrum Ch. 3, AT&T Ch. 99, or online at www.placentia.org/pctv.
Have a question for candidates? E-mail dvagts@gmail.com.
Statewide Ballot Measures Pros and Cons Presentation (October 6, 12-1:30pm)
Hosted by League of Women Voters of North Orange County and OLLI.
Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/F-KD8KLoKSw
You may email your questions in advance to dvagts@gmail.com by October 3. On the subject line of your email, please enter OLLI Pros and Cons.
Categories: Local Government, Local News
