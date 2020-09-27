Fullerton Says Goodbye to FUHS Gym

Fullerton Union High School alumni and friends said their last goodbyes to the old high school gym in a special ceremony on Friday, September 25. Many shared memories on the steps of the gym, which has been standing for 95 years and is set for demolition next week.

Due to the pandemic, it was mainly a socially-distanced drive-by event, but people were allowed to walk up to take a photo by the gym and see memorabilia.

Built in 1927, the gym was condemned in 2018, as it was deemed unsafe through the District’s modernization projects. A new gym will be built, funded in part by Measure I.

Nearly just as old are the two “Fern Pine” trees that stand 80 feet tall and have framed the entrance to the gym for decades. Generations of students have sat on these steps in the cool shade of these giant trees.

Do you have a story or memory to share about the FUHS gym? Share in the comments below.