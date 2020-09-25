Twenty-Seven People Died Homeless in Orange County in August 2020

According to the Orange County Coroner’s Office, 27 people died “without fixed abode,” homeless, in Orange County in August, 2020. These are their names:
Cesar De La Rosa Garduno died on August 1st in Santa Ana
Milvia Schinaia died on August 2nd in Newport Beach
David Lindemuth died on August 2nd in Orange
Jorge Cervantes Garcia died on August 3rd in Orange
Jennifer Finney died on August 6th in Orange
Nathan Woodruff died on August 6th in Lake Forest
Derrick Golightly died on August 7th in Westminster
Scott Barnes died on August 8th in Anaheim
Angela Demyers died on August 11th in Anaheim
Michael Tutwiler died on August 12th in Anaheim
David Kim died on August 12th in Fullerton
Rhonda Hodges died on August 16th in Fullerton
Shawn Ficquette died on August 17th in Costa Mesa
Ryan Villanueva died on August 18th in Anaheim
John Sisolak died on August 18th in Costa Mesa
Gustavo Gasper died on August 19th in Anaheim
Randall Powell died on August 20th in Santa Ana
Douglas Morentin died on August 24th in Santa Ana
Jeff Jerue died on August 24th in Laguna Niguel
Chase Christopher died on August 26th in Anaheim
Melvin Walker died on August 26th in Buena Park
Chela Long died on August 27th in Santa Ana
Danny McKrill died on August 27th in Anaheim
Jay Cox died on August 27th in Anaheim
Donald Muckleroy died on August 28th in Santa Ana
Austin Moore died on August 30th in Anaheim
Tymisha Gray died on August 31st in Anaheim.
