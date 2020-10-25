City Council Candidate Contributions Report

Fullerton City Council Candidates filed their second Pre-election Campaign Finance Reports on Form 460 with the Fullerton City Clerk on or before October 22. These reports contain totals received and spent from the beginning of the year through October 17 as shown above.

Form 460 filings list the names and amounts received from contributors who have given $100 or more. Large contributions of $1,000 or more are also reported on a Form 497 within 24 hours of receipt and are available on the city website. Below is a listing of the contributions reported in the second pre-election filing covering the period of September 20 through October 17 from donors who have given $500 or more. The cumulative contributions reported are shown in the Total column.

District 1

Andrew Cho $500+ Contributors Reported this Period Total John Saunders, Newport Beach $3,000 Western Manufactured Housing Communities PAC $2,000 Andrew Cho, A Law Corporation, Anaheim (loan 7/29/20) $1,500 Fredrick von Coeln, Fullerton $1,076 CA Apartment Assoc. PAC $1,000 David Park, Los Angeles $1,000 Elen Jung, Buena Park $1,000 North OC Chamber PAC, Irvine $800 YLC Global, Fullerton $500 Walt Johnson, Fullerton $500 Doug Chaffee, Fullerton $500 Susie Han, Fullerton $500

Fred Jung $500+ Contributors Reported this Period Total Fred Jung (loan 7/3/20) $10,000 Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva $2,000 OC Employees Assoc. PAC $1,500 Southwest Regional Carpenters $1,000 Pacific Trial Attorneys, Newport Beach $1,000 IBEW PAC Education Fund $500 Heungki Ted Park, Cypress $500

district 2

Nick Dunlap $500+ Contributors Reported this Period Total Nick Dunlap (loan 6/30/20) $2,800 CA Apartment Assoc PAC $1,000 John Saunders, Newport Beach $2,000 Western Manufactured Housing Communities PAC $2,000 Manufactured Housing Education Trust PAC $2,000 North OC Chamber PAC $800

Faisal Qazi $500+ Contributors Reported this Period Total Dr. Faisal Qazi (loan 7/31/20) $30,000 Mukhtair Singh Kundi MD, Inc., Glendora $3,000 Mohannad Malas, Laguna Beach $1,500 Darmesh Mehta, Covina $1,000 Syed Rizvi, Walnut $1,000 Sana Khan, Orange $1,000 Zaher Azzawi, Rancho Cucamonga $1,000 Sohail Simjee, Orange $1,000 Azhar Majeed, Walnut $1,000 Irfan Elahi, Syracuse, NY $1,000 Democrats North OC $850 Harry Langenbacher, Fullerton $600 David Baron, Los Angeles $500 Iqbal Movi, Fullerton $500 Pete Aquilar for Congress $500 Andy Thorburn $500

district 4

Aaruni Thakur $500+ Contributors Reported this Periods Total Aaruni Thakur (loan 7/15/20) $5,000 Anjani Thakur, Turlock $3,500 Avadhesh Agarwal, Rolling Hills $2,000 Assemblymemer Sharon Quirk-Silva $2,000 OC Employees Assoc. PAC $1,500 Adan Ortega, Fullerton $1,400 OC Employees Assoc. IEC $1,000 United Food & Commercial Workers PAC $1,000 Planned Parenthood $500 Timothy Steed, Newport Beach $500 Fred Thiagarajah, Newport Beach $500

Bruce Whitaker $500+ Contributors Reported this Periods Total Manufactured Housing Education Trust $2,000 Western Manufactured Housing Communities PAC $2,000 Apartment Assoc. of OC PAC $1,500 John Saunders, Newport Beach $1,000 CA Apartment Assoc. PAC $1,000 JP23 Hospitality Company $1,000 Kevin Pendergraft, Fullerton $1,000 D&M Auto Sales, Santa Ana $1,000 John Seminara, Fullerton $700 John Harris Dean, Fullerton $500 Parents Voice, Fullerton $500