Local Government

City Council Candidate Contributions Report

Fullerton City Council Candidates filed their second Pre-election Campaign Finance Reports on Form 460 with the Fullerton City Clerk on or before October 22. These reports contain totals received and spent from the beginning of the year through October 17 as shown above.

Form 460 filings list the names and amounts received from contributors who have given $100 or more. Large contributions of $1,000 or more are also reported on a Form 497 within 24 hours of receipt and are available on the city website. Below is a listing of the contributions reported in the second pre-election filing covering the period of September 20 through October 17 from donors who have given $500 or more. The cumulative contributions reported are shown in the Total column.

District 1
Andrew Cho $500+ Contributors Reported this Period Total
John Saunders, Newport Beach $3,000
Western Manufactured Housing Communities PAC $2,000
Andrew Cho, A Law Corporation, Anaheim (loan 7/29/20) $1,500
Fredrick von Coeln, Fullerton $1,076
CA Apartment Assoc. PAC $1,000
David Park, Los Angeles $1,000
Elen Jung, Buena Park $1,000
North OC Chamber PAC, Irvine $800
YLC Global, Fullerton $500
Walt Johnson, Fullerton $500
Doug Chaffee, Fullerton $500
Susie Han, Fullerton $500

 

Fred Jung $500+ Contributors Reported this Period Total
Fred Jung (loan 7/3/20) $10,000
Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva $2,000
OC Employees Assoc. PAC $1,500
Southwest Regional Carpenters $1,000
Pacific Trial Attorneys, Newport Beach $1,000
IBEW PAC Education Fund $500
Heungki Ted Park, Cypress $500

 

district 2
Nick Dunlap $500+ Contributors Reported this Period Total
Nick Dunlap (loan 6/30/20) $2,800
CA Apartment Assoc PAC $1,000
John Saunders, Newport Beach $2,000
Western Manufactured Housing Communities PAC $2,000
Manufactured Housing Education Trust PAC $2,000
North OC Chamber PAC $800

 

Faisal Qazi $500+ Contributors Reported this Period Total
Dr. Faisal Qazi (loan 7/31/20) $30,000
Mukhtair Singh Kundi MD, Inc., Glendora $3,000
Mohannad Malas, Laguna Beach $1,500
Darmesh Mehta, Covina $1,000
Syed Rizvi, Walnut $1,000
Sana Khan, Orange $1,000
Zaher Azzawi, Rancho Cucamonga $1,000
Sohail Simjee, Orange $1,000
Azhar Majeed, Walnut $1,000
Irfan Elahi, Syracuse, NY $1,000
Democrats North OC $850
Harry Langenbacher, Fullerton $600
David Baron, Los Angeles $500
Iqbal Movi, Fullerton $500
Pete Aquilar for Congress $500
Andy Thorburn $500

 

district 4
Aaruni Thakur $500+ Contributors Reported this Periods Total
Aaruni Thakur (loan 7/15/20) $5,000
Anjani Thakur, Turlock $3,500
Avadhesh Agarwal, Rolling Hills $2,000
Assemblymemer Sharon Quirk-Silva $2,000
OC Employees Assoc. PAC $1,500
Adan Ortega, Fullerton $1,400
OC Employees Assoc. IEC $1,000
United Food & Commercial Workers PAC $1,000
Planned Parenthood $500
Timothy Steed, Newport Beach $500
Fred Thiagarajah, Newport Beach $500

 

Bruce Whitaker $500+ Contributors Reported this Periods Total
Manufactured Housing Education Trust $2,000
Western Manufactured Housing Communities PAC $2,000
Apartment Assoc. of OC PAC $1,500
John Saunders, Newport Beach $1,000
CA Apartment Assoc. PAC $1,000
JP23 Hospitality Company $1,000
Kevin Pendergraft, Fullerton $1,000
D&M Auto Sales, Santa Ana $1,000
John Seminara, Fullerton $700
John Harris Dean, Fullerton $500
Parents Voice, Fullerton $500

