City Council Candidate Contributions Report

Fullerton City Council Candidates filed their second Pre-election Campaign Finance Reports on Form 460 with the Fullerton City Clerk on or before October 22. These reports contain totals received and spent from the beginning of the year through October 17 as shown above.
Form 460 filings list the names and amounts received from contributors who have given $100 or more. Large contributions of $1,000 or more are also reported on a Form 497 within 24 hours of receipt and are available on the city website. Below is a listing of the contributions reported in the second pre-election filing covering the period of September 20 through October 17 from donors who have given $500 or more. The cumulative contributions reported are shown in the Total column.
District 1
|Andrew Cho $500+ Contributors Reported this Period
|Total
|John Saunders, Newport Beach
|$3,000
|Western Manufactured Housing Communities PAC
|$2,000
|Andrew Cho, A Law Corporation, Anaheim (loan 7/29/20)
|$1,500
|Fredrick von Coeln, Fullerton
|$1,076
|CA Apartment Assoc. PAC
|$1,000
|David Park, Los Angeles
|$1,000
|Elen Jung, Buena Park
|$1,000
|North OC Chamber PAC, Irvine
|$800
|YLC Global, Fullerton
|$500
|Walt Johnson, Fullerton
|$500
|Doug Chaffee, Fullerton
|$500
|Susie Han, Fullerton
|$500
|Fred Jung $500+ Contributors Reported this Period
|Total
|Fred Jung (loan 7/3/20)
|$10,000
|Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva
|$2,000
|OC Employees Assoc. PAC
|$1,500
|Southwest Regional Carpenters
|$1,000
|Pacific Trial Attorneys, Newport Beach
|$1,000
|IBEW PAC Education Fund
|$500
|Heungki Ted Park, Cypress
|$500
district 2
|Nick Dunlap $500+ Contributors Reported this Period
|Total
|Nick Dunlap (loan 6/30/20)
|$2,800
|CA Apartment Assoc PAC
|$1,000
|John Saunders, Newport Beach
|$2,000
|Western Manufactured Housing Communities PAC
|$2,000
|Manufactured Housing Education Trust PAC
|$2,000
|North OC Chamber PAC
|$800
|Faisal Qazi $500+ Contributors Reported this Period
|Total
|Dr. Faisal Qazi (loan 7/31/20)
|$30,000
|Mukhtair Singh Kundi MD, Inc., Glendora
|$3,000
|Mohannad Malas, Laguna Beach
|$1,500
|Darmesh Mehta, Covina
|$1,000
|Syed Rizvi, Walnut
|$1,000
|Sana Khan, Orange
|$1,000
|Zaher Azzawi, Rancho Cucamonga
|$1,000
|Sohail Simjee, Orange
|$1,000
|Azhar Majeed, Walnut
|$1,000
|Irfan Elahi, Syracuse, NY
|$1,000
|Democrats North OC
|$850
|Harry Langenbacher, Fullerton
|$600
|David Baron, Los Angeles
|$500
|Iqbal Movi, Fullerton
|$500
|Pete Aquilar for Congress
|$500
|Andy Thorburn
|$500
district 4
|Aaruni Thakur $500+ Contributors Reported this Periods
|Total
|Aaruni Thakur (loan 7/15/20)
|$5,000
|Anjani Thakur, Turlock
|$3,500
|Avadhesh Agarwal, Rolling Hills
|$2,000
|Assemblymemer Sharon Quirk-Silva
|$2,000
|OC Employees Assoc. PAC
|$1,500
|Adan Ortega, Fullerton
|$1,400
|OC Employees Assoc. IEC
|$1,000
|United Food & Commercial Workers PAC
|$1,000
|Planned Parenthood
|$500
|Timothy Steed, Newport Beach
|$500
|Fred Thiagarajah, Newport Beach
|$500
|Bruce Whitaker $500+ Contributors Reported this Periods
|Total
|Manufactured Housing Education Trust
|$2,000
|Western Manufactured Housing Communities PAC
|$2,000
|Apartment Assoc. of OC PAC
|$1,500
|John Saunders, Newport Beach
|$1,000
|CA Apartment Assoc. PAC
|$1,000
|JP23 Hospitality Company
|$1,000
|Kevin Pendergraft, Fullerton
|$1,000
|D&M Auto Sales, Santa Ana
|$1,000
|John Seminara, Fullerton
|$700
|John Harris Dean, Fullerton
|$500
|Parents Voice, Fullerton
|$500
Categories: Local Government, Local News
