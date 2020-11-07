Media Projects Presidential Election Win for Joe Biden

Multiple media outlets are projecting former Vice President Joseph R. Biden to win the 2020 Presidential election. California Senator Kamala Harris will become the first person of color and the first woman ever to hold the office of Vice President. Gov. Gavin Newsom will now be responsible for appointing a replacement for Harris in the Senate.

The nation has waited for days since Nov. 3 for votes to be counted in numerous states across the country, most recently Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Biden reversed early leads by incumbent Donald Trump. Victories in Michigan and Wisconsin put Biden on a solid road to victory earlier in the week, but vote counting in other states stalled his electoral count at 264 at the highest. By Thursday, Biden needed only one of four contested states to win the presidency. This morning incoming votes from heavily Democratic counties in Pennsylvania finally convinced major news networks to call the race for Biden. He is currently ahead in Pennsylvania by over 34,000 votes in Pennsylvania, or 49.7% compared to Trump’s 49.2%. Provisional ballots in the Keystone state still have to be counted.

Major news outlets are projecting anywhere from 273 to 290 electoral votes for Biden, with some adding the states of Arizona and Nevada to the count, and others holding back until final tallies are announced. 270 are needed to win the presidency. Trump now has 214, but is likely to add North Carolina’s 15 votes to his side.

President Donald Trump continues to challenge the results of the election, floating baseless claims of vote fraud in news conferences and pursuing numerous ineffectual lawsuits in battleground states. President Trump received the news of Biden’s projected win while on his 209th golf outing since taking office four years ago. He released a three paragraph statement citing mandatory recounts in states with narrow margins between the vote counts and accusing Biden of prematurely claiming victory. Trump is the first president to fail in a re-election bid since George Bush lost to Bill Clinton in 1992.

Biden had already won the popular vote, setting a record for the total number of votes received in a presidential election. He released a statement Saturday morning that he was humbled by the trust the American people had placed in himself and Kamala Harris to lead the nation. “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite.” Sen. Harris tweeted about the election “It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it.”

The Biden-Harris ticket outpolled the Trump-Pence re-election bid in Orange County.