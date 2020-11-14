Young Kim Defeats Gil Cisneros for 39th Congressional Seat

Republican Young Kim has defeated incumbent Democrat Gil Cisneros in the race for California’s 39th Congressional district seat. The 39th Congressional district includes parts of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties, and includes Fullerton, La Habra, La Habra Heights, Brea, Buena Park, Anaheim Hills, Placentia, Yorba Linda, Diamond Bar, Chino Hills, Hacienda Heights, and Rowland Heights.

“I’m sorry I won’t be able to continue that work in Congress this January. I called to congratulate Young Kim on her victory,” Cisneros wrote on November 13. “I hope she will continue my willingness to reach across the aisle in order to get results, because her success is the 39th District’s success.”

Kim is the second Republican to re-take a congressional seat lost to Democrats in 2018. Republican Michelle Steel defeated Democrat incumbent Harley Rouda in District 48.

Though the results have not yet been certified, here is the vote count as of November 14:

“Now that the election is over I hope we can unite and move forward to address the issues that our nation faces,” Kim wrote on November 13. “I look forward to working with both my Republican and Democratic colleagues in the House of Representatives to work towards a better future for our community, state and nation.”

Republicans will now represent two of the seven congressional seats in Orange County.