Local Government

Local Election Results

By on ( Leave a comment )

Though election results have not yet been certified, it is safe to call winners in the following local races. To view full election results visit www.ocvote.com.

Fullerton City Council

District 1: Fred Jung has defeated Andrew Cho in District 1.

Fred Jung

District 2: Nick Dunlap has won District 2 (in a field of 4 candidates).

Nick Dunlap

District 4: Bruce Whitaker has defeated Aaruni Thakur in District 4.

Bruce Whitaker

State Assembly District 65

Democrat Sharon Quirk-Silva has defeated Republican Cynthia Thacker.

Sharon Quirk-Silva

State Senate District 29

Democrat Josh Newman has defeated incumbent Republican Ling Ling Chang.

Josh Newman

U.S. House of Representatives District 39

Republican Young Kim has defeated incumbent Democrat Gil Cisneros.

Young Kim

Ballot Measures

Measure S: The city-sponsored measure which would have increased Fullerton’s local sales tax has failed, with 57.2% of voters  opposing it.

Measure U: The measure that would have banned the sale of Safe-and-Sane fireworks in the City has failed, with 58.9% of voters opposing it.

North Orange County Community College District Trustee, Area 4

Evangelina Rosales has defeated Miguel Alvarez with 57.2% of the vote.

Evangelina Rosales

Free Weekly Newsletter - Click Here To Subscribe Every Friday – Fullerton weekly hand curated round up straight to you inbox – weekend events (more Fullerton events in one place than anywhere else), news & more.

Categories: Local Government, Local News

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.