Local Election Results

Though election results have not yet been certified, it is safe to call winners in the following local races. To view full election results visit www.ocvote.com.

Fullerton City Council

District 1: Fred Jung has defeated Andrew Cho in District 1.

District 2: Nick Dunlap has won District 2 (in a field of 4 candidates).

District 4: Bruce Whitaker has defeated Aaruni Thakur in District 4.

State Assembly District 65

Democrat Sharon Quirk-Silva has defeated Republican Cynthia Thacker.

State Senate District 29

Democrat Josh Newman has defeated incumbent Republican Ling Ling Chang.

U.S. House of Representatives District 39

Republican Young Kim has defeated incumbent Democrat Gil Cisneros.

Ballot Measures

Measure S: The city-sponsored measure which would have increased Fullerton’s local sales tax has failed, with 57.2% of voters opposing it.

Measure U: The measure that would have banned the sale of Safe-and-Sane fireworks in the City has failed, with 58.9% of voters opposing it.

North Orange County Community College District Trustee, Area 4

Evangelina Rosales has defeated Miguel Alvarez with 57.2% of the vote.