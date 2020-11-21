A New Outdoor Sculpture at the Muck

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton held a socially distant ribbon cutting ceremony on November 12 to celebrate their completed sculpture garden.

The sculpture garden was initiated in May to allow for a safe way for the public to see art during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The first and last pieces are both from internationally known Orange County sculptor Bret Price, with his large scale metal sculptures “Godot” followed by the newly unveiled sculpture “Happenstance.”

Fullerton Mayor Jennifer Fitzgerald cut the ribbon held by Muckenthaler Board President Chris Barnhill and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, who were joined by Council Member Jesus Silva, Muckenthaler CEO Farrell Hirsch, sculptor Bret Price, and representatives from the North Orange County Chamber.

Downloadable and interactive online maps are available on The Muck’s website for the public to come and enjoy the artwork anytime: themuck.org/sculpture-garden.

The Muck’s collection of outdoor art includes work by Jimmy Centeno, Sofia Enriquez, Daniel Miller, and Katherine England, as well as a selection of Papua New Guinea Story Poles on long term loan from the Bower’s Museum in Santa Ana.