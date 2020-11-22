Hundreds of Cars Show Up for Thanksgiving Food Drive

Cars lined up for blocks along Commonwealth Ave. in Fullerton on Sunday morning, November 22 to receive a free Thanksgiving turkey and groceries.

The Second Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway was part of three such events in Fullerton, Anaheim, and La Habra organized and sponsored by the office of OC Supervisor Doug Chaffee (4th District) in partnership with United Across Borders and other local non-profits and food companies.

Across the three events which took place this weekend, thousands of local residents received food during this difficult holiday season. Volunteers at the event, which included Fullerton City Council Member Jesus Silva, State Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva, Fullerton Mayor Jennifer Fitzgerald, and many others, wore masks and gloves to protect themselves and others against COVID-19, as they helped distribute food to families in need.