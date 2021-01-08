City Commission and Committee Applications Due January 11

Citizens of Fullerton who wish to serve on the City’s various commissions and committees must submit applications by Monday, January 11 at 5:30pm.

The City’s website states, “The City of Fullerton welcomes citizen participation in local government through its Commissions, Committees, and Boards. Here you will find information on active standing committees including agendas, minutes, rosters, and membership applications.”

Visit the City Clerk’s webpage HERE to apply online.

These commissions and committees serve to advise City Council and staff on various aspects of city governance. City Council will make direct appointments by individual councilmembers at their January 19 meeting, and at-large appointments from the council as a whole on February 2.

The following commissions and committees have terms that expired on December 31, and thus have vacant seats:

Planning Commission

Makes recommendations to the City Council for the regulation of future growth, development, and beautification of the City in relation to its public buildings, streets, grounds, and vacant lots. The Commission studies, prepares, and recommends a master or general plan for the physical development of Fullerton and any land abutting its boundaries and reviews the Capital Improvement Program as it relates to the General Plan.

Active Transportation Committee (Formerly Bicycle Users Sub-Committee)

Provides input, recommendations, and technical assistance on matters related to multi-modal, non-motorized transportation, including bicycling and walking.

Community Development Citizens’ Committee

Provides input on the development, implementation, and evaluation of the Community Development Block Grant Program. The committee also reviews and makes recommendations to the City Council on issues relating to housing needs, community development program priorities, and proposed expenditures.

Infrastructure and Natural Resources Advisory Committee

Advises the City Council on infrastructure, provides input on policies, plans, and broad programs as they relate to energy, natural resources, compliance with environmental laws, and the protection of the environment. It acts as hearing body regarding any and all utility billing disputes and makes recommendations on the establishment of underground utility districts and such other related matters.

Investment Advisory Committee

Reviews the City’s investment portfolio and makes recommendations on investment strategy and policy.

Library Board of Trustees

The Fullerton Public Library Board of Trustees is an administrative board with oversight of the Fullerton Public Library as defined in the California State Education Code.

Parks and Recreation Commission

The Parks and Recreation Commission duties and responsibilities include study and policy recommendations related to parks and recreation concerns, projects, and programs.

Transportation & Circulation Commission

Acts in an advisory capacity to the City Council in the review and development of systems, facilities, plans, policies, and programs that relate to public transportation and circulation within the City.