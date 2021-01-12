First OC Vaccination Super Site to Open at Disneyland Resort

The first of five planned “Super Point-of-Dispensing” (POD) sites is scheduled to open at Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort later this week to provide vaccinations against COVID-19. Orange County residents and those who work in OC who are included in Phase 1A of the California Department of Public Health’s Allocation Guidelines for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Phase 1A includes healthcare workers, first responders in high-risk communities and any residents 75 years and older.

According to a County administration press release, “Most of those eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1A will be contacted through their employer to schedule an appointment via a third-party app developed in cooperation with the County of Orange.” The Orange County Healthcare Agency is partnering with the Orange County Fire Authority to distribute the vaccine through it’s “Operation Independence,” named because OC plans to complete its vaccination program by July 4 of this year.

The state of California has adopted a three-phased plan of vaccination administration for the State’s nearly 40 million residents, prioritizing those in health and so-called frontline occupations and the elderly for the first shots. All vaccines offered, so far, are offered as a two-part program with booster shots given weeks after the initial dose.

Phase 1A, which includes approximately 3 million people, reserves vaccines for healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1B, Tier One includes individuals aged 75 years or older.

Phase 1B, Tier Two includes individuals age 65-74, frontline workers in the following sectors: transportation and logistics; industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services; critical manufacturing, and homeless and incarcerated individuals in congregate settings at risk for outbreaks.

Phase 1C, individuals 50 – 64 years of age, individuals 16 – 49 years of age with underlying health conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe COVID-19, and those at risk of exposure in the workplace in the following sectors: water and wastewater; defense; energy; chemical and hazardous materials; communications and IT; financial services; government operations/community-based essential functions.

“Only those identified under Phase 1A who have an appointment will receive a vaccination at the County’s new Super POD locations. Individuals with appointments must provide identification and documentation of vaccine eligibility at the site. Walk-ups without an appointment cannot be accommodated. Given the limited initial supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, distribution will be limited at the beginning and increased over time. The phased, tiered approach to vaccine distribution aims to reach critical populations to reduce morbidity and mortality rates due to the transmission of COVID-19,” says the County’s January 11 press release.