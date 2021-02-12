City Council to Discuss Selling City Hall to Developers

“City Hall is for Sale” is sometimes heard as a derisive accusation against a city’s local politics, but Fullerton’s City Council is exploring the idea of actually selling our City Hall to a developer in order to facilitate the construction of a new building nearby. The Council discussed the item during the Closed Session of its February 2 meeting under the generic title “Conference with Real Property Negotiator,” with only Assessor’s Parcel Numbers, or APNs, to identify the properties in question. Three developers were listed as Negotiating Parties, one of whom is City Ventures who bought the city of La Habra’s civic center several years ago to build housing on the land while that city’s government offices moved across the street to land acquired in a swap with the developer.

The discussion about a possible City Hall sale came to light after research by The Observer revealed the addresses of the APNs in the Feb. 2 discussion to include 303 W. Commonwealth Avenue, the address of Fullerton’s City Hall, as well as some other surrounding properties. City Manager Ken Domer confirmed that the other parcel numbers referred to the parking lots north of City Hall and lots east of the Fullerton Police Station. According to Domer, the idea had its origins in discussions over a year ago that identified the parking lot north of the current City Hall as a possible site for development in cash-strapped Fullerton. Potential developers balked at the idea, however, unless they could include City Hall itself to enlarge the site to accommodate required parking. “This opened up the possibility that City Hall could be relocated to east of the current police station, protecting the historic former City Hall building thus allowing a larger housing development.” The historic former City Hall, built with support of the WPA (Works Progress Administration) between 1939 and 1942, now houses the Fullerton Police Department.

Though the Feb. 2 item on the Council’s agenda was marked “Price and Terms,” Domer said no action was taken that night. He emphasized that any concrete action would require “an extensive public process and many questions answered.” The concept is expected to be included in a March 9 Study Session about the City’s Housing Element, Housing Incentive Opportunity Zone, and City-owned properties (The Planning Commission will hold a similar session on February 17, but the possible sale of City Hall will not be part of their agenda that evening). The Council was originally scheduled to discuss the idea in a January meeting, where the agenda inadvertently only referred to 7 of the 8 parcels but was rescheduled for the Feb. 2 meeting for lack of time. No report from the item was offered during the public session of the same meeting, leaving some concerned residents to wonder if their City Hall was being sold behind closed doors. Domer, however, said the project was “not a priority” and characterized its current progress in steps, as 4 out of 100.

“Most importantly, like other cities that include La Habra and Long Beach, the potential was to build a new City Hall for no cost as part of the transaction,” Domer said. He didn’t know if any proposed plan would resemble what was built in La Habra. The city of La Habra relocated its government operations in 2017 to a set of existing buildings renovated by developer City Ventures in a deal based on the sale of the city’s existing civic center complex across the street. City Ventures razed the old city buildings and constructed 71 residential housing units on the site.

Located adjacent to the City’s Main Library, Fullerton’s 48,000 square foot modern New Formalist-styled City Hall opened in 1963 just across Highland Ave. from the old Spanish Revival-styled building. Domer said of the current building, “Technology, conference rooms, even Council chamber space could be described as lacking.” The Council chamber was redesigned and renovated in 2002. Since 1960, Fullerton’s population has grown from 56,000 to more than 142,000 today.

The 3.75 acre City Hall property includes a substantial lawn in front, which faces Commonwealth Ave. Most new multi-story housing complexes built in Fullerton have minimal setbacks from sidewalks, suggesting that the lawn area would likely not survive development on the site. The lawn is a favorite location for demonstrations, including several Black Lives Matter events last summer. No properties on the south side of Commonwealth Ave., including Amerige Field, are considered part of any possible development plan.

