Local Art Galleries Offer In-Person and Virtual Experiences

Local art galleries are responding in creative ways to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some current exhibits, both in-person and virtual, with information about how you can experience the shows.

“The Persistence of Memory: Salvador Dali and His Influence”

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center

1201 W. Malvern Ave.

www.themuck.org

(714) 738-6595

Salvador Dali (1904-1989) resides somewhere in the upper echelon of famous artists. His dreamy, surreal paintings, sculptures, literary works and films pushed the boundaries of reality and explored the subconscious mind, echoing his outlandish public persona. Dali, a controversial, glittering, intense artist and theorist, was always one step ahead of everyone else. His artworks shocked and dazzled, twisted reality and found their way into the most impressive art collections around the world. Dali remains an immense influence on artists around the globe.

In “The Persistence of Memory,” Works by Dali are interspersed with works inspired by the master in a variety of media including film, dance, and drawing.

On display March 4-April 8. Monday–Thursday, 12-4pm. $5/group. Reservations required. Only available for private viewing. $5 entry fee for groups of no more than 4 people. Fee can be paid in cash on arrival or in the donation section on The Muck website.

Each group of no more than 4 people will have 15 minutes to view the gallery privately. There will be a buffer time between reservations to avoid overlapping visits. All visitors are required to wear masks covering their mouth and nose at all times. Please do not visit if you have a fever or any symptoms of COVID-19, have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days, or have had close contact with anyone who is suspected or confirmed of having COVID-19.

“Taking Up Space”

Brea Art Gallery

1 Civic Center Cir, Brea

(714) 990-7730

www.breaartgallery.com

“Taking Up Space” is a deeply personal and intimate group show that features a diverse group of women artists who share their stories, cultures, and perspectives through their artistic practices. Staged to supplement rather than negate the typically male-dominated exhibitions of the past, this show will highlight experiences, struggles, and strengths of these women while providing visitors an opportunity to look through the eyes of these talented artists who come together in this space. Ten artists are featured in the exhibition: Chloe Allred, Catalina Bellizzi-Itiola, Hazel Choo, Alexandra Carter, Lanise Howard, Carmen Mardonez, Elisa Ortega Montilla, Juliana Rico, Jacqueline Valenzuela, and Diane Williams. Through March 26.

Masks, social distancing, and temperature checks are required for entry. Online shopping with curbside pickup is still available during the same hours.

The exhibit will also be presented virtually in a variety of ways, HERE, and HERE.

Open hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 12pm – 5pm.

“Just Food”

Fullerton College Art Gallery

321 E. Chapman Ave

gallery.fullcoll.edu

(714) 992-7271

The artists in this exhibition address these issues: creating a just food system, honoring the Earth, valuing the work of those producing our food, respecting food sovereignty, and ensuring that everyone has enough. Featuring work by: Jackie Amézquita, Sula Bermúdez-Silverman, Narsiso Martinez, Nikki McClure, Sara Rosenblatt, Chip Thomas. Through May 21. The Gallery is currently closed, however you may access the show virtually at fcjustfood.myportfolio.com.

Begovich Visual Arts Lecture Series

Nicholas & Lee Begovich Gallery

800 N State College Blvd (Arts Drive)

(657) 278-7750

begovichgallery.wordpress.com

The Begovich Visual Arts Lecture Series introduces students and the community-at-large to a broad range of interdisciplinary practitioners including artists, educators, and filmmakers. The lectures are open to the public and are presented virtually in conjunction with classroom and studio disciplines in the Visual Arts Department.

Upcoming Lecture: March 15, 1pm: Leonard Suryajaya. Webinar link: https://fullerton.zoom.us/j/87403795137

Leonard Suryajaya (Chicago, IL) uses his work to test the boundaries of intimacy, community and family. He employs photography, video, performance, and installation to show how the everyday is layered with histories, meanings and potential. To see his work visit http://www.leonardsuryajaya.com.

To learn about other upcoming lectures through the Nicolas and Lee Begovich Gallery at Cal State University, Fullerton, visit www.fullerton.edu/arts/art/begovich_gallery/index.php.

