Car Rally in Support of Immigration Rights

La Voz Latina is a Spanish/English column written by local volunteers to give voice to members of Fullerton’s Spanish-speaking community.

Several local Orange County organizations—CHIRLA, LGBTQ Center, OCCCO, St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, and KRC—participated in a car rally on Wednesday March 24, in support of a pathway to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented immigrants as part of the Relay Across America campaign. The peaceful event started at Fullerton College where participants decorated their cars, and then participants drove to Congresswoman Young Kim’s office where a few testimonies from community members were shared.

One of those testimonies was from a faith-rooted family, the Castros, and read by Fr. Dennis Kriz from St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church. It had a clear ask and shared the fear millions of undocumented folks can relate to. “I ask our congresswoman Young Kim to vote in favor of immigration reform so that we can live without fear and continue working and contributing to our Fullerton community, our home where our roots are, our children, and our grandchildren. We come to this country to seek a better life for our children. We have left our loved ones. It was not possible to say goodbye to our parents and relatives who have already passed away. If the reform does not pass and they send us back, they will separate us from our children and grandchildren.”

This is the story of millions of people living under the shadows, many of which have worked essential jobs during this pandemic. Not only have immigrants and communities of color been disproportionately impacted, they have also been intentionally left out of any COVID-related financial assistance from the federal government. They have put themselves and their families at risk to keep this country up and running in the midst of this pandemic. It is our moral responsibility to make our country a home where everyone can thrive with dignity and reach their full potential.

The Relay Across America is bringing together immigrants and allies in dozens of cities and states to hold Congress and the Biden administration to their promises to a path to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented people living in our country. Immigrants are ready for yes: yes to honoring family unity; yes to a stable future; yes to fair legislation; yes to freedom from fear; yes to just relief during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Spanish translation:

Manifestacioìn de Automoìviles en Apoyo a los Derechos de Inmigracion

El mieìrcoles 24 de marzo, varias organizaciones locales del Condado de Orange – CHIRLA, LGBTQ Center, OCCCO, St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church y KRC – participaron en una manifestacioìn de automoìviles en apoyo de un camino hacia la ciudadaniìa para los 11 millones de inmigrantes indocumentados. Esto fue parte de la campanÞa Relay Across America. El evento paciìfico comenzoì en Fullerton College donde los participantes decoraron sus autos. Luego se dirigieron a la oficina de la congresista Kim Young. Allí compartieron algunos testimonios de miembros de la comunidad.

Uno de los testimonios compartidos fue de una familia arraigada en la fe, la Familia Castro, y leiìdo por el P. Dennis Kriz de la Iglesia Catoìlica St. Philip Benizi. La Familia Castro compartió el miedo con el que millones de indocumentados pueden identificarse: “Le pido a nuestra congresista que vote a favor de la reforma migratoria, para que podamos vivir sin temor y seguir trabajando. Venimos a este paiìs a buscar una vida mejor para nuestros hijos. Hemos dejado a nuestros seres queridos en nuestros países. No fue posible despedirnos de nuestros padres y familiares que ya fallecieron. Si no llegara a pasar la reforma y nos llegaran a sacar de este paiìs, nos van a separar de nuestros hijos y nietos.”

Esta es la realidad de millones de personas que viven en la oscuridad, muchas de las cuales han tenido trabajos esenciales durante esta pandemia. Los inmigrantes y las comunidades de color no solo se han visto afectados de manera desproporcionada, sino que tambieìn se han dejado afuera de cualquier asistencia financiera relacionada con COVID por el gobierno federal. Se han puesto a ellos y a sus familias en riesgo para mantener este paiìs andando en medio de esta pandemia. Es nuestra responsabilidad moral hacer de nuestro paiìs un hogar donde todos puedan prosperar con dignidad y alcanzar su potencial maxima.

El Relay Across America estaì reuniendo a inmigrantes y aliados en docenas de ciudades y estados para que el Congreso y la administracioìn Biden cumplan sus promesas de ciudadaniìa para los 11 millones de indocumentados que viven en nuestro paiìs. Los inmigrantes estaìn listos para el siì: siì para honrar la unidad familiar; siì a un futuro estable; siì a una legislacioìn justa; siì a la libertad del miedo; siì, al alivio justo durante esta pandemia de COVID-19.

