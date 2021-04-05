Fullerton Market Returns April 8

The Downtown Fullerton Market is back. Starting April 8 residents will be able to enjoy once again farm fresh, seasonal produce, fresh bread, honey, pre-packaged foods, flowers, and more. Thursdays 4pm-7:30pm at the Downtown Plaza (301 N. Pomona Ave.). Market runs from April to October.
Categories: Downtown, Local News
