Apply to Serve on a City Committee/Commission

City Council added two at-large members to the following committees and commissions on March 16: Active Transportation Committee, Investment Advisory Committee, Parks and Recreation Commission, and the Transportation and Circulation Commission.
The City has opened the application period for residents interested in serving on these committees. The following timeline provides an outline of the appointment process for these new seats:
•May 21 by 5pm—Applications Due
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
•May 26—At-Large Interview Panel
•June 1—At-Large Appointments Made
Full information (and the “apply” button) can be found here at www.cityoffullerton.com/gov/departments/city_clerk/commissions/default.asp. Click the “Apply” button to submit your application electronically.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Categories: Local News
Leave a Reply