FSD FEST Showcases Student Projects

The public is invited to join a week-long virtual showcase of Fullerton School District student projects. Now in its third year, FSD FEST is an annual student conference celebrating many of the learning experiences that are ongoing in the District.

FSD FEST began with a daily kickoff at 9am beginning on Monday, May 17 and culminates on Friday, May 21 at 8:30pm with the FSD FEST Central Show. The FSD FEST schedule, along with additional program information is available at https://bit.ly/fsdfestwebsite and the livestreamed event can be accessed at https://bit.ly/fsdfest2021.

FSD FEST includes multiple components, each highlighting different areas of student passions:

• The Passion Agents Conference features 5th and 6th grade students who deliver conference-style and poster session presentations on the topics they have been researching.

• Spotlight Speakers features 6th grade students taking the stage to inspire others to explore and share their passions.

• The FSD Film Festival includes categories of Public Service Announcement/Documentaries, Biography, Stop Motion/Animation, Live Action Comedy or Drama, and Instructional Film, and showcases the work of students in Pre-school through 8th Grade.

• The eSports competition, for students in 4th through 8th grades, features Fruit Ninja League, Fingers of Fury, and Multiplication and Division Masters competitions.

• Innovation Experience celebrates innovative activities in schools across the District. The videos showcase innovation and resilience in teachers, students, and staff members.

• League of Literacy is a reading competition for 3rd and 4th grade students that will feature individual and team experiences. Students are encouraged to participate in the league that enhances creativity and teamwork, while juggling books.

• Civic Endeavors is an opportunity for 6th through 8th grade students to “pitch” their best ideas and business plans for projects that make positive changes in their communities.

For more information, contact Wes Kriesel, Director—Innovation and Instructional Support—at (714) 447-7555.

