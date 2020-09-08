High Speed Rail Authority to Host Public Meetings on LA-to-Anaheim Stretch

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (“Authority”) is conducting a series of Scoping Meetings for the Los Angeles to Anaheim Project Section. The section is part of the first phase of building the nation’s first high-speed rail system and runs approximately 30 miles, connecting Los Angeles Union Station to the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (ARTIC) using the existing Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) rail corridor.

In order to provide for the growth of passenger rail service in the Los Angeles to Anaheim corridor, and avoid disrupting goods movement activities vital to the region, the Authority has recently added 2 new proposed project components for additional analysis—Burlington Northern Santa Fe’s (BNSF) Colton Intermodal Yard and BNSF’s Lenwood Staging Tracks (near Barstow). As a result of adding these components, the Authority will conduct a Public Scoping process for the environmental studies.

Public Scoping Meetings are an important process in the preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS) in accordance with federal and state requirements.

Here are the meeting details. The public may join in, make comments, and ask questions.

Thursday, September 10, 5pm to 7:30pm

English: 5pm

Zoom Link | Call-in: (669) 900-9128

Webinar ID: 835 1439 2004 | Passcode: 751224

Español: 6:30pm

Zoom Link | Call-in: (669) 900-6833

Webinar ID: 997 7358 3819 | Passcode: 845301

Saturday, September 12, 10am to 12:30pm

English: 10am

Zoom Link | Call-in: (669) 900-9128

Webinar ID: 869 9691 3821 | Passcode: 724616

Español: 11:30am

Zoom Link | Call-in: (669) 900-6833

Webinar ID: 912 1014 3683 | Passcode: 834922

To learn more about this section of the High Speed Rail, click HERE.