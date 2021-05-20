La Voz Latina: Under the Jacaranda Trees

La Voz Latina is a Spanish/English language column written by local volunteers that is meant to give voice to Fullerton’s Spanish-speaking community. Spanish translation is included below.

My family and I came to the city of Fullerton 29 years ago. Previously, we lived in the city of Placentia in a small garage arranged as a small apartment. The garage had two rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, and even a small living room where we had a brown sofa bed where my parents slept. Although small, the garage was perfect for my parents Eva and Miguel, and my siblings Lucy and Jorge. We lived there until the day my father announced that we would move into what would finally be our first home.

Leaving the city of Placentia was at first difficult for everyone. My siblings had friends at school and we were part of the choir and grupo folklorico at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Besides, Placencia was the first city we got to know when we arrived in California from Guadalajara Jalisco without material things, but full of dreams and hopes for a better future.

Thanks to the help of an uncle and the hard work of my parents, we bought our first home in Fullerton between Gilbert and Carol Dr. Fullerton was an unfamiliar city to our family. All we knew about Fullerton was that it had a train station and that St. Philip’s Church was no more than a 10-minute walk from the house. Also, we knew that Fullerton had very good schools close to home. For that reason, my parents enrolled my sister Lucy and Jorge at Valencia Park and me at Russell Parks Junior High.

Our new pink Fullerton home with brown finishes, with a huge patio and a beautiful jacaranda tree out front, became our home. The streets of our neighborhood on Carol Drive were always lined with trees that each fall changed their leaves’ color according to the season. The location of the house was perfect for my family. My father, who also worked at the Fullerton Home Depot, did not have to drive more than 10 minutes to work and my mother, who did not drive, could easily do her shopping in the different local supermarkets such as “La Gonzalez” or “La Numero Uno. “

Today, after 29 years, our house in Fullerton is no longer the same house. During these 29 years our house has been remodeled, painted in another color and my siblings Lucy and Miguel and I have moved from there to neighboring cities, near Fullerton.

However, the city of Fullerton and our home have witnessed memories and special moments that we will forever hold in our hearts. My younger brother Isaias was born in Saint Jude hospital, bringing joy to our home for the arrival of a new baby. At our house in Fullerton, we have also celebrated birthdays, celebrations such as my parents’ 40th anniversary, my brother Jorge’s proposal to his wife Wendy, and baptisms of the grandchildren (my sister’s children and mine).

At the same time, the Fullerton community has embraced us by making us feel part of their schools, from elementary to Cal State Fullerton and Fullerton College from which my siblings and I graduated.

Today our Fullerton home is no longer just the home of the Ledezma family. After 29 years, it is the house of Papa Miguel and Mama Eva, as their five—soon to be six—grandchildren call them. As a family we are grateful to the city of Fullerton and to St. Philip ‘s Church. As a family, it is our wish that the large Jacaranda trees in our front yard continue to flourish and listen to the laughter and music that comes from today and always from“Papá Miguel’s and Mama Eva’s” house.

Bajo los árboles de jacarandas

Mi familia y yo llegamos a la ciudad de Fullerton hace 29 años. Anteriormente, vivíamos en la ciudad de Placentia dentro de una pequeña cochera (garaje) arreglado como un pequeño departamento. El garaje tenía dos cuartos, un baño, una cocina y hasta una pequeña salita. Allí teníamos un sofá cama café donde mis padres dormían. Aunque pequeño, el garaje era perfecto para mis padres, Eva y Miguel y mis hermanos Lucy y Jorge. Vivimos ahí hasta el día que mi padre nos anunció que nos mudaríamos a lo que por fin sería nuestra primera casa.

Dejar la ciudad de Placentia fue al principio difícil para todos. Yo y mis hermanos teníamos amigos en la escuela y formábamos parte del coro y grupo folklórico de la iglesia de San José. Placencia fue la primera ciudad que conocimos cuando llegamos a California de Guadalajara Jalisco, sin cosas materiales, pero llenos de sueños y esperanza por un futuro mejor.

Gracias a la ayuda de un tío y al esfuerzo y trabajo de mis padres, compramos nuestra primera casa en Fullerton entre las calles Gilbert y Carol Drive. Para nuestra familia, Fullerton era una ciudad desconocida. Lo único que sabíamos de Fullerton era que tenía una estación de tren y que la iglesia de San Felipe quedaba a no más de 10 minutos caminando de la casa. También, sabíamos que Fullerton contaba con muy buenas escuelas cerca de la casa. Por esa razón, mis padres matricularon a Lucy y Jorge en Valencia Park y a mí en Russell Parks Junior High.

Nuestra nueva casa en Fullerton, color rosa, con acabados cafés, con un patio enorme y un hermoso árbol de jacarandas al frente, se convirtió en nuestro hogar. Las calles de nuestro vecindario estaban siempre llenas de árboles que cada otoño cambiaban sus hojas de color de acuerdo a la temporada. La ubicación de la casa era perfecta para mi familia. Mi padre que trabajaba en el Home Depot de Fullerton no tenía que manejar más de 10 minutos a su trabajo y mi madre que no manejaba, fácilmente podía hacer sus compras en los diferentes supermercados locales como “La González” o “La Número Uno.”

Hoy después de 29 años nuestra casa en Fullerton ya no es la misma casa. Durante estos 29 años nuestra casa ha sido remodelada, pintada de otro color y mi hermanos Lucy y Miguel y yo nos hemos mudado de allí a ciudades cerca de Fullerton.

Sin embargo, la ciudad de Fullerton y nuestra casa han sido testigo de memorias y momentos especiales que por siempre guardaremos en nuestro corazón. En el hospital San Judas nació mi hermano menor Isaías, trayendo a nuestro hogar alegría y emoción por la llegada de un nuevo bebé. En nuestra casa de Fullerton también hemos celebrado cumpleaños, celebraciones como el aniversario de 40 años de mis padres, la pedida de mano de mi hermano Jorge a su esposa Wendy, bautizos de los nietos (hijos de mi hermana y míos).

A la misma vez, la comunidad de Fullerton nos ha bienvenido haciéndonos sentir parte de sus escuelas, desde la primaria hasta la Universidad Cal State Fullerton y Fullerton College de donde se graduaron mis hermanos y yo.

Hoy en día nuestra casa de Fullerton ya no solamente es la casa de la familia Ledezma. Después de 29 años, es la casa de papá Miguel y mamá Eva, como les llaman sus nietos, cinco nietos y uno en mi camino. Como familia nos sentimos agradecidos con la ciudad y nuestra comunidad de la iglesia San Felipe. Como familia es nuestro deseo que ese gran árbol de Jacarandas en frente, en el jardín de la casa, siga floreciendo y escuchando las risas y música que sale desde hoy y siempre de la casa de “Papá Miguel y Mama Eva.”

