Memorial Day 2021

Although there have been great strides made in dealing with the Coronavirus, regrettably, we will not be having our traditional Memorial Day ceremony in 2021. On behalf of the American Veterans Memorial Association and our co-sponsors Loma Vista Memorial Park and the City of Fullerton, we regret the need to make this decision but it is in the interest of safety for all.

Beginning Friday, May 28, flags will be made available at the entrance of Loma Vista Memorial Park [on Bastanchury] so families can place them on their loved one’s graves. Last year over 500 families participated.

The tradition started by the Chapman family in 1939 to honor veterans interred at Loma Vista Memorial Park by placing a flag and cross/Star of David on their graves will continue on a very small scale. Prior to Memorial Day, and practicing social distancing, we will place a flag, a cross, and a Star of David for each service branch—Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, and Marine Corps—near the flagpole in front of the mausoleum.

Thank you for your understanding. We hope to resume our regular program next year.

Any other questions, please call (714) 871-2412 or visit the AVMA website at www.avmafullerton.org and see photos and videos of past ceremonies.

