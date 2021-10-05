Governor declares State of Emergency for Huntington Beach oil spill

A 144,000-gallon crude oil spill occurred in Huntington Beach from a broken offshore platform pipeline. The spill has killed fish and birds and is upsetting the ocean and onshore ecosystem.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared the area a state of emergency on October 3rd which will help in immediate cleanup efforts. The operator of the pipeline was Beta Operating Company and its parent company Amplify Energy.

11,360 feet of boom have been laid by workers to try to curb the oil spread, and 328 people have been deployed in a cleanup effort.

The spill has impacted 23 miles of coastline from Huntington Beach to Dana Point. Beach town residents complained of bad smells late Friday, October 1 before the leak was announced on Saturday, October 2.

