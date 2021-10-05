Local nonprofit helps veterans

Patriots and Paws is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans returning from active duty readjust to living back in the community. The 99 cent store at Orangethorpe and Brookhurst recently hosted a fundraiser for this organization. Customers purchased $6 comfort kits that were donated to Patriots and Paws. Over 1,942 kits were donated.

Penny Lambright, Founder of Patriots and Paws, said that the organization provides household items to veterans/active military/reservists and their families with donated items at no cost to them.

Those wishing to make donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm at the warehouse located at 1825 E Via Burton in Anaheim. Pickups can also be arranged by calling (714) 323-7229, or pickup@patriotsandpaws.org. To learn more visit www.patriotsandpaws.org.

