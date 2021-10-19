The Downtown Report: Mid October Edition

Human Library

You may think this is about the many “Little free libraries” you read about in the last issue of The Observer. I have one in my neighborhood, and what a great idea they are. Another idea is the Human Library. I heard it started in Denmark and being of Danish heritage, I was intrigued. Turns out there are over 70 countries involved in this, and the

idea is to designate a place where you can borrow a person instead of a book and listen to their life story for 30 minutes.

The goal is to fight prejudice. Each person has a title and when you listen to their story you realize you should not judge a book by its cover. Thinking this would be something good for Fullerton, I wondered where the best place to try this might be. The Library itself? No, not the best place to have conversations. Wait, the Main Library Café, that’s it!

Amy, who runs the Café, was easy to convince, so we are going to give this idea a try soon. If you are interested in getting involved, either by being a human book, so to speak, or to book (sorry, ha) a half hour with someone, you can simply go by the Café during business hours and sign up. That will help us set the actual date. We have no

idea how it will go so this is the easiest way to get started. If the idea takes off, we can keep going, become an official site, and provide other ways to sign up or volunteer. Yes, the Café is connected to the Library, on the east side.

The Main Library is located at 353 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton.

Vaccines and Boosters

Last January, I got an unexpected morning text from a friend with some surprisingly good news. If I headed to St. Jude immediately, I could get the COVID vaccination. Got a similar text last week telling me I could get the COVID booster at a Doctor’s office nearby. Not even my doctor, but I drove over to the office on Pomona near the Museum

Center, used my phone to make an appointment through their service, went right in and was quickly vaccinated and on my way home. No politics, no preaching, just happy people who care and took the time to let me know these things. And of course, now I feel good about the upcoming holiday gatherings.

Newish in Town

Sweets Stop may not be brand new but after hearing good things for a few months, it was way past time to stop by and see why. What they offer is more than good, the treats themselves are amazing work of art, with a huge assortment of caramel candy apples, cakes, cookies, and oh yea, the coveted Dole Whip and a lot more. I still miss Hershel’s Deli on Placentia Avenue, long gone. They were THE place for desserts and now we have Sweets Stop at 1335 E Chapman Avenue.

Last Chance for Banners

When friends get together to honor someone, it’s pretty moving. We really have to print and install these banners soon. So, if you want to honor someone, please act now. They are $275 and that includes everything. My contact info is AllMedia@sbcglobal.net. Thanks.

Trunk or Treat

5pm to 8pm on Friday, Oct 29

Bring the kids to attend the Fullerton Police Department event on the FPD back lot on Amerige and Highland. Also on hand will be Fullerton Fire and Library/Park & Recreation staff to make this a special treat for all. Wear your costumes and trick or treat in safety.

Also on hand may be this praying mantis (below), spotted across the street from the Police Station. Don’t worry, they are harmless.

Photo Quiz

Where is this and why is it covered in scaffolding? Send your answer to Mike at AllMedia@sbcglobal.net.

