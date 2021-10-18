Two new bars proposed for downtown despite current alcohol-related problems

Over the years the city of Fullerton has approved 58 alcohol licenses in the 12-block downtown Restaurant Overlay District (ROD). Recent police records show numerous incidences of assaults, rapes, DUIs, and vandalism in the downtown area, which all cost taxpayers in extra police services and maintenance.

Despite this, two new bars are planning to move into downtown Fullerton. Both proposed businesses currently have Alcohol, Beverage Control (ABC) licenses pending: High Horse Saloon, which is replacing the former Florentines and Palapas restaurants at the corner of Harbor and Commonwealth, and World of Beer, which could displace Blanquel Popular Art and Semilla (plant store) at 109 S. Harbor Blvd.

According to the ABC, “Both local municipalities, and the ABC monitor the number of restaurants serving alcohol within census tracts to avoid “overconcentration” and/or “high crime” rates.”

“Overconcentration” means that the ratio of existing licenses to population exceeds the ratio of licenses to population in a census tract. “High crime” exists if the crime rate exceeds the municipality’s average by 20% or more. It is possible for two adjacent restaurants to be in separate census tracts and subject to different requirements based upon overconcentration and crime rates.

If either overconcentration or high crime rates exist, then applicants may need to obtain a finding of “public convenience and necessity” (PCN), which may include an additional public hearing. By state law, if the local municipality does not grant a PCN approval, then the Alcohol Beverage Control cannot approve your license application,” according to the ABC website.

The Restaurant Overlay District (ROD) was approved by Council in 2002, which reduced some requirements for businesses locating downtown (such as adequate parking), and also facilitated “findings of public convenience and necessity” allowing a high concentration of alcohol licenses.

In 2008, then City Manager Chris Meyer assembled the Downtown Working Group composed of all department heads plus extra audit personnel to investigate costs within the ROD. The group reported results of the audit to the City Council showing the cost to the City (taxpayers) for extra policing and clean-up downtown was $935,000 over and above the sales taxes collected and that due to higher crimes in the area, more policing was needed. New officers were hired for that purpose, bringing the cost to $1.6 million per year. A more recent audit has not been done.

To read the 2008 Downtown Working Group report (including the Restaurant Overlay District map) click HERE.

