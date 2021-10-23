Juvenile arrested in murder case

Juvenile arrested in murder casA 17-year-old male was arrested on Oct 21 in connection to a murder that happened on May 28. The suspect fired a gun into a vehicle around 8 pm on the 3500 block of West Valencia Drive, Fullerton, near Magnolia Avenue. The car slammed into a house damaging the outside, but not injuring the tenants.

Responding officers found a victim near the vehicle with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim was taken to a hospital and survived, said Officer Phu.

A preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect was seen running from the scene eastbound on Valencia Avenue after the crash. Officer Phu said, it was unclear if the shooting was gang related. Investigators said they believe the suspect and victims knew each other.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting was asked to call Detective V. Chandler at 714-738-6754.

Anonymous tips can be called into Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855- 847-6227 or submitted online at occrimestoppers.org.

