City Manager Recruitment Reopened

The City has re-opened its recruitment for a permanent City Manager.

Following the termination of Fullerton’s previous City Manager Ken Domer in April, the City retained Steve Danley to serve as acting City Manager as the City looks for a permanent replacement.

The city’s initial recruitment effort yielded 27 applicants. Danley and Interim Human Resources Director Eddie Manfro (also serving in a temporary capacity) conducted the initial screening of applications and developed a list of candidates for Council consideration.

The City Council was presented with a list of candidates from which they initially identified five candidates for interview. This group was later reduced to three. In one case, a candidate accepted a position elsewhere and did not wish to continue in the process. At that point there was a majority consensus to discontinue the process and to reopen the recruitment to create a deeper pool of candidates for consideration.

The City Manager is the top executive within the city of Fullerton responsible for implementing policy direction established by the Council. The incumbent oversees the efficient and cost-effective administration of all City affairs by providing direction and oversight to all department heads and subordinate staff.

Challenges facing the City that the incumbent is expected to address, include bringing back adequate City service levels affected by the pandemic including structurally balancing City finances, maintaining public safety, addressing aging road, sewer, and water system needs, and revamping and modernizing City systems.

Upon conclusion of the recruitment period, a list of qualified candidates will be presented to the City Council for consideration.

In the meantime, Council voted unanimously to extend the agreement retaining Steve Danley as Acting City Manager up to December 24, 2021. Compensation for the additional eight weeks totals approximately $36,000.

Interested candidates are asked to submit a cover letter, resume, and five professional references to the City by 5pm on Friday, November 19. Click HERE to view the recruitment brochure. Candidate interviews will occur in early January with an estimated appointment date for a new City Manager of March 2022.

