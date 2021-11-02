Meet Mohammed Alkodmani of Nailed it Foods. He is a new vendor at Wednesday Certified Farmers Market. Mohammed says, “Our snack bites are delicious and nutritious. They will curb your sweet tooth without the added sugar.”

The Certified Farmers Market is located behind the Fullerton Community Center where there is ample parking. This nonprofit is believed to be the oldest farmers market in Orange County. It offers a variety of fresh in-season fruits and vegetables, nuts, eggs, honey, and more every Wednesday from 8:30am to 12:30pm, 340 W. Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton.

