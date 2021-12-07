Mayor meets with residents in parking lot on last night as Mayor

Last night Mayor Bruce Whitaker spoke to about 50 Fullerton residents from mostly District 1 and District 2 who had gathered under the lights shining down on the empty parking stalls in front of the boarded-up CVS at Euclid and Rosecrans. The Mayor was late, having stopped to speak to the remaining businesses in the shopping center, which ranged from a large spa to a veterinarian of 40 years. But the audience was patient, hoping to hear that the Mayor would stop or at least stall the demolition of the retail spaces slated to be replaced by the housing project, The Pines at Sunrise Village.

Tonight at the December 7 City Council meeting, the Council will consider approval of a Mitigated Negative Declaration for environmental impacts, re-zoning, and a General Plan revision to change the property from commercial to residential, including an amendment to the in-fill zoning being applied to allow for three stories, a development agreement, a tentative tract map, and a major site plan to facilitate building 49 detached single-family homes and 115 town homes in place of the existing shopping center.

At this meeting, the City Council will also be rotating the position of Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem. Whitaker told the audience he expects Pro Tem Nick Dunlap will be taking his place as Mayor before the project’s public hearing and Dunlap needs to be responsive to residents.

Whitaker said that the project probably already has “two automatic votes” based on “misinformation” from staff, but he “will do everything [he] can to make sure Council makes a decision based on facts.” The shopping center had been described as derelict and under-performing, but Whitaker said the businesses are “self-sustaining” and the new property owner should not be “turning the thumb screws” to push the businesses out.

