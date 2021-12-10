Downtown art and furniture store gets reprieve

Mexican art and furniture store Blanquel Popular Art, at risk in September of being replaced by an alcohol enterprise, has been reprieved. The property owner’s application for a conditional use permit (CUP) was continued to an indefinite time by the Planning Commission on November 17 after the owner’s second request for a continuance. Semilla, a family-owned plant shop opened in March 2021, would also be replaced by the proposed bar.

A number of citizens attended the meeeting to speak on the topic, only to find another continuance. The first hearing had been September 15 when associate planner Christine Hernandez and planning manager Heather Allen had recommended approval of the CUP for a new restaurant with a license to sell beer, wine, and distilled spirits, along with entertainment.

The commissioners refused Allen’s request to continue the hearing to February 16, 2022. They voted unanimously to continue to a date uncertain. “They will have to start over,” Chair Elizabeth Hansburg said. She also questioned what advance notice of the continuance was given to the public. Notice had been posted online under “Staff Report” for that agenda item.

The property at issue at 109 South Harbor Boulevard is owned by “109 SOCO LLC,” a limited liability corporation with principal offices in West Covina. The mailing address is in Encino, which is the address of LeWinter Law Group. Anthony A. LeWinter is the organizer of the corporation, according to California Secretary of State records. The chief executive officer, according to those records, is Carlo G. Terranova. The type of business is described as “Real Estate Investment.”

LeWinter and Terranova did not respond to telephonic requests for comment regarding future plans for 109 SOCO.

