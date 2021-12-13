Local Government

Redistricting Advisory Commission to Hold Public Hearing December 15

Fullerton’s Redistricting Advisory Commission will hold their first public hearing on December 15 at 6:30pm at Fullerton City Hall (303 West Commonwealth Ave).

The Commission, which is responsible for advising City Council on creating new City Council district boundaries, will receive a report on the redistricting process and permissible criteria to consider when redrawing district boundaries and receive public input on district boundaries.

Current City Council districts. These lines will be re-drawn as part of the redistricting process.

The public may participate in person or via Zoom.

Zoom Meeting Details: www.zoom.us/join

Meeting ID: 823 8575 9083 

Telephone Option: 1-669-900-9128

Members of the public can access meetings streamed live online at https://fullerton.legistar.com, on Spectrum Cable Channel 3, and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99. 

