Redistricting Advisory Commission to Hold Public Hearing December 15

Fullerton’s Redistricting Advisory Commission will hold their first public hearing on December 15 at 6:30pm at Fullerton City Hall (303 West Commonwealth Ave).
The Commission, which is responsible for advising City Council on creating new City Council district boundaries, will receive a report on the redistricting process and permissible criteria to consider when redrawing district boundaries and receive public input on district boundaries.
The public may participate in person or via Zoom.
Zoom Meeting Details: www.zoom.us/join
Meeting ID: 823 8575 9083
Telephone Option: 1-669-900-9128
Members of the public can access meetings streamed live online at https://fullerton.legistar.com, on Spectrum Cable Channel 3, and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.
