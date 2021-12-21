City Council to discuss limits to SB 9

State mandate ends single family zoning

The City Council will have an opportunity to protect Fullerton’s neighborhoods with an Urgency Ordinance on Dec. 21 at 6:30pm to reduce the impacts of SB 9 which is scheduled to go into effect on January 1, 2022. SB 9 allows developers to build 4-6 units on most single family lots throughout the entire city, with the exception of designated historic landmarks and districts, leaving non-designated historic neighborhoods unprotected, the same as recently built neighborhoods. SB 9 would not allow public hearings for the vast majority of projects it permits, a concept sometimes known as “by right.”

Mayor Fred Jung requested the Urgency Ordinance following public comment by former Mayor Greg Sebourn who said, “SB 9 is taking local control over development away from cities.” Sebourn also expressed concerns that SB9 would attract “international investors” to fund residential lots for conversion, remove affordability, and displace families with, “no requirements to mitigate impacts to city infrastructure.”

When asked for comment, former Mayor Leland Wilson stated, “I’m in the Real Estate industry, but this is going way too far. I understand the need for affordable housing, but SB9 lets for-profit developers come in and change the character of the city and its neighborhoods with no way to stop them and, not surprisingly, with no requirement for affordability. This will price people out of the City.”

While cities throughout the state are penning local ordinances to try to lessen the impact of SB9, some are also challenging the law, arguing that cities should retain their traditional role in deciding the appropriate level of development in their communities. Also in the works is a statewide citizens initiative funded by the Brand-Huang-Mendoza Tripartisan Land Use Initiative Committee that would re-establish local planning, zoning, and decision-making after SB9 goes into effect. (OurNeighborhoodVoices.com)

The City Council meeting will take place Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30pm City Hall. Participate in person or via Zoom.

Zoom Meeting Details: www.zoom.us/join

Meeting ID: 978 4219 1797

Telephone Option: 1-669-900-9128

