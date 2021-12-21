Arrest Made in a Fatal Stabbing Investigation

Fullerton police arrested David Vargas Carillo Jr. on December 20 on suspicion of a murder that took place on September 14 in Fullerton.

FPD Detectives along with the North County Swat Team located and arrested Carrillo Jr. in Anaheim. He was transported to the Orange County Jail.

On Tuesday, September 14, at approximately 1:07am, Fullerton Police Officers responded to the 200 block of South Basque Avenue to check up on a report of a person seen on the ground of a parking lot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was unresponsive and bleeding from possible stab wounds. The male was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Fullerton Police Detectives immediately began their investigation into several leads and were able to identify Carrillo Jr, a 48-year-old male from Fullerton, as the suspect of the murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Detective Pedrosa at (714) 738- 6763. Those wishing to provide information anonymously may call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or visit their website at www.occrimestoppers.org.

